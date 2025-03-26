Governor Abbott Congratulates Brownwood As Tourism Friendly Texas Certified Community

TEXAS, March 26 - March 26, 2025 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

Governor Greg Abbott today congratulated the City of Brownwood on being designated as a Tourism Friendly Texas Certified Community by Travel Texas in the inaugural year of the program after completing the multi-step certification process. The Tourism Friendly Texas Certified Community designation shows Brownwood’s commitment to further develop tourism as an economic growth strategy, boost local job creation, and draw more visitors to their community and to Texas from across the nation and around the world.

“Tourism is critical to both our local and state economies, supporting one in 11 jobs across Texas,” said Governor Abbott. “Travelers to and within Texas generate more than $193 billion in annual economic impact and support 1.3 million jobs across the state. Every region of this great state offers endless opportunities to experience the natural beauty, rich history, and true Texas hospitality that draws visitors to our communities. I congratulate the City of Brownwood and Visit Brownwood on earning this designation. All Texas communities are encouraged to apply to become a Tourism Friendly Texas Certified Community to further grow local tourism and jobs across our great state.”

“In Brownwood, visitors find a destination where Texas flavors, outdoor adventure, and small-town appeal come together,” said Travel Texas Director Tim Fennell. “Whether dining in a restored train car, paddling along the Pecan Bayou, or catching a show in a beautifully preserved 1920’s theatre, Brownwood offers an eclectic mix of experiences. This designation as a Tourism Friendly Texas Community recognizes the city’s dedication to making every visit feel like home.”

“I am proud to celebrate the City of Brownwood and Visit Brownwood for their recognition as a Tourism Friendly Texas Certified Community,” said Senator Phil King. “Brownwood is a welcoming city that offers plenty of outdoor activities and a flourishing downtown district, providing the perfect mix of historical sites and modern attractions. I am excited to see how the Tourism Friendly Texas designation will bring more engagement to this wonderful part of Senate District 10.”

“Congratulations to the City of Brownwood on being named a Tourism Friendly Texas Certified Community by Travel Texas,” said Representative David Spiller. “Brownwood is an outstanding community, and this designation will only enhance the city’s unique charm and economic growth. I am proud to represent Brownwood in House District 68.”

“Brownwood is more than just a place to visit — it’s a place that welcomes you as part of the community,” said Mayor Stephen E. Haynes. “From our rich history to our genuine hospitality, we invite travelers to discover all that makes Brownwood feel like home. Whether you’re enjoying the waters of Lake Brownwood, exploring our charming downtown, or participating in our local events, you’ll find that in Brownwood, you are never just a visitor.”

“Our community is proud to be recognized as a Tourism Friendly Texas destination,” said City of Brownwood Economic Development and Tourism Division Director Ray Tipton. “This certification reflects the dedication of our staff, businesses, and community partners in making Brownwood a welcoming home for visitors. Tourism plays a vital role in our community, supporting local businesses and enhancing both the visitor and resident experience."

The Tourism Friendly Texas Community program is open to local governments or non-profit organizations that serve as the lead entity for tourism promotion and development efforts. Benefits of the designation for tourism entities seeking certification on behalf of their community include the opportunity to strengthen or establish relationships important for tourism development, educate local leaders on the importance of tourism to the state, identify and prioritize locally driven strategies, and learn more about opportunities provided by Travel Texas and other state government programs available to support both communities and the travel and tourism industry. For more information on the Tourism Friendly Texas Certified Community program, visit: gov.texas.gov/tourism-friendly-texas

The mission of Travel Texas in the Governor's Texas Economic Development & Tourism Office is to enhance and extend local economic development efforts by marketing Texas as a premier travel destination in out-of-state and international markets, generating non-Texan travel to Texas, and creating revenue and jobs for local communities and the state.