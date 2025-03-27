Saskatchewan Commercial Innovation Incentive Extended to 2027

CANADA, March 27 - Released on March 26, 2025

Incentive Improvements Expand Eligibility Ensuring Saskatchewan Businesses Succeed

Today, the Government of Saskatchewan introduced legislation that will extend the Saskatchewan Commercial Innovation Incentive (SCII).

"By extending the SCII, we are reaffirming Saskatchewan's commitment to innovation and ensuring our province remains one of the best places in Canada to invest and do business," Trade and Export Development Minister Warren Kaeding said. "All of this means more opportunities, jobs and services the people of Saskatchewan need and deserve."

The SCII is a growth-focused tax incentive designed to support businesses commercializing innovation by reducing the provincial Corporate Income Tax (CIT) rate to 6 per cent for a period of 10 consecutive years. Eligible companies can extend the CIT benefit period to 15 years, if 50 per cent or greater of the related research and development has been conducted in Saskatchewan.

Last year, the Government of Saskatchewan began an external review aimed at improving the program's eligibility requirements and simplifying the application process. Based on this review, the SCII will be eliminating the economic eligibility criteria to further improve eligibility. These improvements will encourage commercialization and innovation in the province.

The new sunset date for SCII is June 30, 2027.

The SCII is also highlighted in Securing the Next Decade of Growth: Saskatchewan's Investment Attraction Strategy, reinforcing the province's dedication to fostering a thriving business environment.

Investment in the province continues to rise. Private capital investment in Saskatchewan increased last year by 17.3 per cent to $14.7 billion, ranking first among provinces for growth. Private capital investment is projected to reach $16.2 billion in 2025, an increase of 10.1 per cent over 2024. This is the second highest anticipated percentage increase among the provinces.

