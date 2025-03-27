Water and Sanitation on collection of media accreditation to cover Water Indaba

Members of the media who have successfully applied for accreditation to cover the Water Indaba are reminded to collect accreditation.

The Water Indaba is scheduled to take place on 27 – 28 March 2025 at Gallagher Convention Centre, under the theme: “Water Security and Provision ".

Details of the accreditation collection are as follows:

Dates: 25th and 26th March 2025

Time: 09h00 – 18h00

Venue: Hall 01, Gallagher Convention Centre, 19 Richards Dr, Halfway House, Midrand

NB: Applicants are requested to personally collect accreditation. A positive form of identification will be required, either a South African ID, Passport, or Driver’s license and a press card.

For more information regarding accreditation contact: Takalani Mukwevho on 082 227 9308 or Bathabile Muthimunye on 081 464 2665

Enquiries:

Wisane Mavasa

Cell: 060 561 8935

E-mail: mavasaw@dws.gov.za

#GovZAUpdate