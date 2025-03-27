CROCS ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Crocs, Inc. on Behalf of Long-Term Stockholders and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, March 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized shareholder rights law firm, is investigating potential claims against Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ: CROX) on behalf of long-term stockholders following a class action complaint that was filed against Crocs on January 22, 2025 with a Class Period from November 3, 2022, to October 28, 2024. Our investigation concerns whether the board of directors of Crocs have breached their fiduciary duties to the company.

According to the lawsuit, Defendants made misrepresentations concerning the fact that the strong revenue growth exhibited by HEYDUDE, another footwear brand Crocs acquired in February 2022, was largely driven by a conscious decision on the part of Crocs management to aggressively stock its third-party wholesaler pipeline with HEYDUDE products, regardless of the level of retail demand being experienced by those wholesalers.

If you are a long-term stockholder of Crocs, have information, would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Brandon Walker or Marion Passmore by email at investigations@bespc.com, by telephone at (212) 355-4648, or by filling out this contact form. There is no cost or obligation to you.

