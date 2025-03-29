I Grew Where I Was Planted: A Testimony of Faith and Transformation Presented by Atticus Publishing

‘A Journey of Faith, Survival, and Spiritual Growth’

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, March 28, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Atticus Publishing proudly presents I Grew Where I Was Planted , an inspiring memoir by Cornelia Elmore. This powerful testimony offers hope to those who feel unseen, unheard, and alone, reminding them that they are deeply known by God. Through faith, resilience, and unwavering trust in His plan, Cornelia shares her extraordinary journey of overcoming homelessness, heartbreak, and the unknown in search of a better life.Cornelia Elmore’s journey began in the Midwest, where she made the bold decision to move to California with her then drug-addict husband in pursuit of a better future. Unfamiliar with the new environment and knowing no one, she relied solely on her faith in God to guide her through the challenges ahead. Her adventure was not just a geographical relocation—it was a spiritual transformation.Homeless twice due to her husband’s addiction and unable to sustain housing with relatives, Cornelia was faced with trials that tested her faith to its core. Yet, through God’s grace and guidance, she found stability and a renewed purpose. Her story is a testament to perseverance, faith, and divine provision.I Grew Where I Was Planted is a book for those who are willing to step out of their comfort zones, leave behind the familiar, and embark on a faith-filled adventure, trusting that God will provide even in the most uncertain circumstances.Elmore shares, "I have been a devoted Christian since 1984—not perfect, but in spiritual process each day. Allowing the Holy Spirit to govern my life, I discovered that by submitting to God's will, all things are possible."She further reflects on her transformation, saying, "Having traveled from the Midwest to California in search of a better lifestyle for my then-husband and myself, I was led on a journey by God that would reshape my life, transforming me into a mirror of Christ-likeness."Despite facing homelessness and the heartbreak of a broken marriage, Cornelia found stability and a deeper relationship with God. "To God's glory, this is my story!" she proclaims.I Grew Where I Was Planted serves as an encouragement for those who may be navigating their own unknown paths. Whether it’s leaving behind a familiar way of life, overcoming personal struggles, or taking a leap of faith, Cornelia’s story reminds readers that they are not alone. God sees them, hears them, and is with them every step of the way.Cornelia Elmore further discussed I Grew Where I Was Planted in her recent interview on The Spotlight Network with Logan Crawford. To watch the interview, please see the embedded video below.Cornelia Elmore’s I Grew Where I Was Planted is available for purchase on Amazon and Barnes & Noble.

Cornelia Elmore on The Spotlight Network with Logan Crawford

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.