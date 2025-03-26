Shoptalk Luxe Unveils Advisory Board and Global Launch Partners Ahead of 2026 Debut

LAS VEGAS, March 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Shoptalk, the world’s largest and most influential retail innovation event series, continues to build excitement for the inaugural Shoptalk Luxe following its announcement earlier this year. Momentum for the highly anticipated event is accelerating rapidly with the unveiling of its Advisory Board and a roster of Launch Partners, reinforcing its position as the most significant global gathering for the luxury and premium retail ecosystem.

Taking place in January 2026 at the iconic Emirates Palace in Abu Dhabi, Shoptalk Luxe is set to unite over 2,500 decision makers from the global luxury and premium retail sectors to explore cutting-edge innovations, immersive experiences, and evolving consumer expectations. The industry’s response since the announcement of the launch has been incredible.

The newly formed Advisory Board comprises trailblazing leaders from some of the world’s most iconic and innovative luxury and premium brands. The Shoptalk Luxe Advisory Board will lend strategic insight, help shape the agenda, and ensure the event delivers maximum value to our community of change-makers.

Advisory Board Members Include:

Miral Youssef , President, Middle East & Africa, Kering

, President, Middle East & Africa, Kering Gareth Locke , Chief Growth Officer, Mytheresa

, Chief Growth Officer, Mytheresa Gaetano Sodo , Chief Digital Officer, Loro Piana

, Chief Digital Officer, Loro Piana Stacie Henderson , Chief Marketing Officer, Americas, TOD'S Group

, Chief Marketing Officer, Americas, TOD'S Group Marie-Theres Mangelsdorf , Chief Client & Digital Officer, Montblanc

, Chief Client & Digital Officer, Montblanc Charles Awad , Chief Brand Officer, Majid Al Futtaim

, Chief Brand Officer, Majid Al Futtaim Mona Kattan , Founder & CEO, Kayali Fragrances

, Founder & CEO, Kayali Fragrances Rajesh Shanmugasundaram , Chief Technology Officer, Breitling

, Chief Technology Officer, Breitling Adrian Ward-Rees, Chief Business Officer, Moncler



Joining Chalhoub Group, the event’s first announced launch partner, are a growing list of brands and solution providers who have expressed their support for the launch, including; Bloomreach, Capgemini, Constructor, CXG, Deloitte, ESW, FFFACE.ME, Grassfish, Infosys, Jumpmind, Kingpin Global, Klaviyo, KPMG, Le Chameau, Mastercard, Odore, Optimizely, PulpoAR, Salesforce, Shopify, The Luxury Institute, WANNA, WGSN, and Zitcha.

These partnerships further reinforce Shoptalk Luxe as the destination for strategic collaboration between established brands, emerging innovators, and technology powerhouses.

As the global luxury market continues its rapid evolution, Shoptalk Luxe is the go-to event for those aiming to future-proof their brands and redefine customer experience at the highest level.

“From our incredible Advisory Board to our groundbreaking Launch Partners, the industry’s enthusiasm has been phenomenal,” said Sophie Wawro, President of Shoptalk. “This momentum shows that the appetite for premium retail innovation, cross-industry collaboration, and creating transformative experiences is stronger than ever. We cannot wait to welcome the world’s most visionary leaders to Abu Dhabi in 2026.”

For ongoing updates and speaker announcements, follow Shoptalk Luxe on Linkedin, or visit https://luxe.shoptalk.com/.

About Shoptalk

A Hyve event, Shoptalk is widely known for organizing retail’s best and fastest-growing events and bringing together thousands of industry changemakers to collaborate at unparalleled scale across a broad range of online and offline use cases and innovative new formats, including Tabletalks, Hosted Meetings and Meetups. Since 2016, Shoptalk has defined the retail industry’s community of innovators by bringing established retailers and brands together with direct-to-consumer and tech startups, large tech and Internet companies, venture capital investors, real estate developers, equity analysts, media and others. For more information, visit www.shoptalk.com

Contacts

George Morin

Director of Public Relations

PR@shoptalk.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.