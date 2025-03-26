Camping reservations will open for entire Berg Lake Trail in Mount Robson Park

CANADA, March 26 - Camping reservations will soon open for the entire Berg Lake Trail in Mount Robson Park, marking the return of hikers this summer to one of B.C.’s most popular backcountry hiking destinations.

Beginning at 7 a.m. on Wednesday, April 2, 2025, people can reserve tent pads at any of the seven backcountry campgrounds along the Berg Lake Trail for arrivals starting June 26, 2025, the same day the entire trail is scheduled to reopen. Reservations will open for the entire season and are required to stay at campgrounds along the trail until Sept. 29, 2025.

“Mount Robson Park is a special place, drawing thousands of people from across Canada and the world to experience the natural beauty,” said Tamara Davidson, Minister of Environment and Parks. “Having undergone repairs to help withstand the impacts of climate change, we’re thrilled to welcome families and friends back to the entire Berg Lake Trail.”

Located between Valemount and Jasper, the 23-kilometre Berg Lake Trail features views of waterfalls, turquoise-coloured lakes and massive glaciers. In June 2021, the trail was closed due to extensive flooding caused by heavy rain following the heat dome. The flooding washed away parts of the trail and caused significant damage to infrastructure, such as bridges, picnic tables and tent pads.

“Hiking the Berg Lake Trail is an unforgettable experience, with nearly 20,000 backcountry hikers and campers coming to this special part of B.C. every year,” said Spencer Chandra Herbert, Minister of Tourism, Arts, Culture and Sport. “Having the entire trail open again is important for local businesses, communities and visitors, and I encourage everyone to get out this summer and explore beautiful B.C.”

The trail has been rebuilt in three phases. Phase 1 focused on various upgrades from the parking lot to Kinney Lake campground and reopened in 2023 for day use and overnight camping. Phase 2, from Kinney Lake to Whitehorn campground, reopened in 2024 and included a new trail route and new bridges at the far end of Kinney Lake and over the Robson River.

Phase 3, from Whitehorn campground to Berg Lake, included various campground upgrades, along with a significant amount of trail rebuilding and realignment to reduce the amount of time the trail is in the flood plain or crosses the river. The total cost of restoring the trail is estimated at $5 million.

“The Village of Valemount is thrilled to be part of the wonderful news that nature enthusiasts and hikers alike have been eagerly awaiting,” said Owen Torgerson, mayor of Valemount. “The Berg Lake Trail and Mount Robson Park is important for tourism, contributing about 25% to our local economy every year. I encourage everyone to plan a trip to experience the beauty of Berg Lake, and I appreciate the extensive work that has gone into restoring this beloved trail.”

The Berg Lake Trail is open for winter recreation. From May 15 until June 25, the trail will be open for first-come, first-served camping at Kinney Lake and Whitehorn campgrounds. Permits for campsites can be purchased at the Mount Robson Welcome Centre before heading up the trail.

“The Berg Lake Trail offers outdoor enthusiasts an unparalleled hiking and camping experience, while also boosting visitation and driving tourism revenue to the Robson Valley and our welcoming community,” said Eugene Runtz, mayor of McBride. “Reopening this iconic trail strengthens McBride’s position as a premier destination for nature lovers and adventure seekers, showcasing the breathtaking beauty of the Canadian Rockies and inviting travellers to explore all that the Robson Valley has to offer.”

Ellen Walker-Matthews, chief executive officer for the Thompson Okanagan Tourism Association, said: “We are thrilled that the Berg Lake Trail, one of the iconic experiences in the Thompson Okanagan region, is reopening. The Berg Lake Trail not only draws visitors to its unique experience but helps to attract and welcome Canadian and international visitors to the spectacular North Thompson Valley and surrounding communities.”

People are encouraged to check the park webpage for updates about the final phase of construction: https://bcparks.ca/mount-robson-park/

Quick Facts:

The Berg Lake Trail gains 800 metres of elevation in 23 kilometres.

On average, the trail has nearly 20,000 backcountry hikers and campers each year.

Mount Robson is the highest peak in the Canadian Rockies at 3,954 metres.

Mount Robson Park is the second-oldest provincial park in B.C. and was established in 1913 to protect the Fraser River’s headwaters.

Learn More:

Reservations can be made here: https://camping.bcparks.ca/

More information about backcountry camping and policies can be found here: https://bcparks.ca/reservations/backcountry-camping/reservations/

For more information about Mount Robson Park and the Berg Lake Trail, visit: https://bcparks.ca/mount-robson-park/