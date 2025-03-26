Two telehealth resources help you eat healthier

It’s well known that nutrition is important for maintaining a healthy lifestyle, managing existing conditions and meeting overall health goals. However, measuring and meeting nutritional needs may seem complicated and intimidating. You can make informed food choices and develop healthy nutritional and physical habits with the help of these VA telehealth resources.

MOVE! Coach

MOVE! Coach is a mobile weight management app designed for Veterans and available to all. Available for free on iOS and Android, MOVE! Coach provides education, self-management and tracking tools that make it easier to reach your weight goals.

The app has a free library of resources on weight management, nutrition and other health topics. MOVE! Coach also provides users with a 16-week course of self-management modules that guide users to successful changes in weight.

Veterans can track their progress by using the app’s daily weight diary, where they can keep note of eating, physical activity and goals. And calculation tools allow users to get in-depth information about daily activity by calculating exercise intensity, calories burned and activity-to-step conversions.

Healthy Teaching Kitchen

The Healthy Teaching Kitchen (HTK) program offers Veterans guided practice in cooking at home with nutritious, fresh ingredients. Veterans can use HTK to better their nutritional knowledge and cooking skills, gain control of their health and practice healthy habits.

Healthy Teaching Kitchen classes include discussions on nutrients, meal planning and grocery shopping, and they encourage Veterans to get hands-on experience in the kitchen, too. At the end of each class, Veterans are given recipes for nutritious meals to make on their own, including disease-specific options like carbohydrate-controlled recipes for diabetes, recipes for heart health and anti-inflammatory recipes.

Healthy Teaching Kitchen classes are offered in person at VA facilities or online via the VA Video Connect platform. To find out if your facility has an HTK program, contact your care team’s Registered Dietitian Nutritionist.

How to get started

For more information on achieve your healthy eating goals and other VA telehealth resources, check out this VA Nutrition and Food Services news post or visit the VA App Store.