Diana Marie Lee Joins Legacy Makers TV to Share Insights on Wellness and Red Light Therapy

FL, UNITED STATES, March 26, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Legacy Makers TV welcomes Diana Marie Lee, co-founder of Thrivelee Red Light Therapy, to share her expertise in innovative wellness solutions and holistic health. The show features inspiring leaders like Carmen Electra and Russell Brunson, offering audiences actionable insights and strategies.In her episode, Diana will discuss the science behind red light therapy and how Thrivelee is transforming lives through non-invasive, touchless treatments.She’ll explore how cutting-edge therapies like Lipo-Light, Red Light Bed Therapy, and Facial Glow sessions provide wellness benefits, helping clients with weight loss, pain relief, skin rejuvenation, and mental balance."Wellness should be accessible, empowering, and transformative. At Thrivelee, we’re not just offering treatments—we’re helping people take control of their health and thrive in every aspect of life," said Diana Marie Lee.Her episode will be available soon on Inside Success Network streaming platforms.In the meantime, you can find out more by visiting https://www.legacymakerstv.com/diana-marie-lee

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.