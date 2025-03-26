Niklas Homan Joins Legacy Makers TV to Share His Mission to Disrupt Venture Capital and Build Trust in Startup Funding

FL, UNITED STATES, March 26, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Legacy Makers TV proudly features Niklas Homan, a global entrepreneur and the visionary Founder & CEO of Orbit, a platform radically transforming how startups raise capital and how investors deploy it—with trust, transparency, and equity at the core.Legacy Makers is a cinematic docu-series that spotlights entrepreneurs and change-makers by capturing their personal and professional journey. This unique TV show, hosted by Rudy Mawer, features top names such as Carmen Electra and many more to be announced soon.In his episode, Niklas unfolds his story: from growing up in Europe to walking the halls of Silicon Valley, his journey is anything but traditional. He built Orbit to eliminate the outdated gatekeeping that keeps groundbreaking ideas from getting funded.“Fellow founders weren’t failing because they lacked good ideas,” Niklas says. “They were failing because they weren’t in the right rooms.”Niklas’s episode will premiere soon on Inside Success Network, streaming across all major platforms.Learn more at https://www.legacymakerstv.com/niklas

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.