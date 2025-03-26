Rolling Out Magazine Cover Reveal: Honoring Dr. Heavenly Kimes During Women’s History Month

Married to Medicine's D. Heavenly Kimes Graces The March Cover of Rolling Out Magazine; Celebrates With Cover Reveal Party

This recognition represents the hard work of women who strive to make a difference. I'm excited to share this moment with my community and invite everyone to join me in celebrating this milestone.” — Dr. Heavenly Kimes

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, March 26, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Rolling Out magazine is thrilled to celebrate Women’s History Month by honoring Atlanta’s own Dr. Heavenly Kimes, a trailblazing entrepreneur, globally renowned dentist, author, and Bravo TV personality. The celebration will culminate in an exclusive cover party on Thursday, March 27, 2025, from 7PM to 9PM at Prime on Peachtree, located at 1029 Peachtree Street NE, Atlanta, GA 30309.Within the community and among her patients, Dr. Heavenly Kimes has consistently demonstrated excellence in her professional and personal endeavors. As a globally recognized dentist and founder of Dr. Heavenly University, she has empowered countless individuals through education and entrepreneurship. Her dynamic presence on Bravo’s Married to Medicine has further solidified her status as a cultural icon and advocate for women’s empowerment. This recognition is yet another testament to her remarkable achievements and influence.“I am deeply honored to be celebrated by Rolling Out during Women’s History Month,” said Dr. Heavenly Kimes. “This recognition represents the hard work and dedication of women everywhere who strive to make a difference. I am excited to share this moment with my community and invite everyone to join me in celebrating this milestone.”The cover party promises an elegant evening filled with networking opportunities for Atlanta’s tastemakers, media and entertainment community. Guests will enjoy a sophisticated atmosphere at Prime on Peachtree while savoring Rémy Martin Fine Champagne Cognac, the event sponsor.Dr. Heavenly invites friends, supporters, and industry professionals to join her for this unforgettable celebration of women’s achievements and community impact.Event Details:What: Rolling Out Cover Party Celebrating Dr. Heavenly KimesWhen: Thursday, March 27, 2025 | 7PM – 9PMWhere: Prime on Peachtree | 1029 Peachtree Street NE | Atlanta, GA 30309Join us as we honor Dr. Heavenly Kimes and celebrate Women’s History Month in style!Media Contact: Clorissa Wright: cwright@synergyprservices.comAbout The Magazine:Rolling Out Magazine is an African American-owned entertainment and media company with a trusted and influential voice in the community. Founded over 25 years ago, it serves as a leading source for breaking Black news, celebrity videos, entertainment, business, and more. The platform develops contemporary content on topics such as lifestyle, entertainment, music, health, beauty, and business, aiming to inspire, inform, and enhance Black cultural development through knowledge and skillset transfer. With a robust digital network reaching over 12 million unique visitors and a print reach of 1 million weekly, Rolling Out engages a diverse audience of business owners, entrepreneurs, students, creatives, and professionals. ​About The Honoree:Dr. Heavenly Kimes is a distinguished Atlanta-based dentist, author, inspirational speaker, business powerhouse, and relationship expert. Graduating at the top of her class with a Doctorate of Dental Surgery from Meharry Medical College, she also holds a bachelor's degree in biology with minors in chemistry and military science from Florida A&M University. As the founder and CEO of Smiles by Dr. Heavenly in Atlanta, she specializes in cosmetic dentistry, veneers, full arch, single implants, and more. Beyond her dental practice, Dr. Kimes is a successful entrepreneur, owning a multimillion-dollar corporation encompassing over seven dental practices, several of which she has sold. She has authored books including "Wake Up...Live the Life You Love" and "Dr. Heavenly's Business Prescriptions," offering motivational advice and business strategies. Dr. Kimes is also known for her role on Bravo's reality TV show "Married to Medicine," where she shares insights into her professional and personal life. Happily married to Dr. Damon Kimes for over 27 years, they have three children together.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.