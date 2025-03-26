MAHE, SEYCHELLES, March 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Move Digital Limited, led by tech entrepreneur and strategist Kristof Schöffling, has unveiled an ambitious roadmap for 2025, solidifying its position as a global leader in artificial intelligence, blockchain, and robotics innovation.





With operations across Monaco, Thailand, Tokyo, Sydney, and Hong Kong, Move Digital is delivering on its mission to integrate advanced technology into daily life - long before mainstream adoption.

A Vision for 2025 Built on Proven Execution

Kristof Schöffling, a serial entrepreneur with over 15 years of experience and several successful tech exits, has developed a reputation for recognizing transformational trends before they become global movements. Under his leadership, Move Digital has evolved from a blockchain innovator into a world-class firm delivering AI-powered consumer applications, elite consulting for family offices, and cutting-edge robotics manufacturing.

"Artificial intelligence should never be a concept locked in boardrooms or labs," says Schöffling. "Our mission at Move Digital is to bring intelligent solutions into everyday lives, enabling convenience, freedom, and efficiency for all demographics."

AI for the Real World

Move Digital's AI division is now rolling out globally distributed applications that simplify daily routines, boost productivity, and enhance user experience across demographics. These solutions are designed to demystify AI and make its value tangible for businesses, households, and institutions.

Strategic Consulting for Family Offices & Global Investors

Recognizing a sharp uptick in demand for trusted tech advisors, Schöffling has expanded Move Digital's footprint into strategic consulting for family offices and high-net-worth individuals. The firm now works with legacy investors in financial capitals such as Monaco, Tokyo, Bangkok, and Hong Kong - helping them navigate AI strategy, digital transformation, and blockchain innovation.

"AI is no longer a playground for tech firms. It's a fundamental economic asset," says Schöffling. "Whether you're overseeing a global portfolio or operating a legacy business, integrating AI is now a matter of staying competitive."

Robotics: Move Digital's Next Frontier

In 2025, Move Digital is entering the robotics space with production facilities under development in Vietnam and China. These facilities will produce intelligent household robots powered by modular AI systems and connected digital infrastructure.

Forecasts project the global robotics market to grow from $46 billion in 2024 to over $169 billion by 2032. Move Digital aims to lead this charge with innovative products that bring automation into private homes and elevate the quality of daily living.

Public Sector Engagement & Innovation

In addition to his private sector success, Kristof Schöffling plays a key role in advising governments on emerging technology adoption. As Trade Commissioner of Vanuatu to Thailand, he contributes to initiatives around blockchain strategy and CBDC implementation - bridging public and private sector goals for a tech-driven future.

About Kristof Schöffling

Kristof Schöffling is a renowned technology leader, known for his early adoption of blockchain, AI, and decentralized systems. With a strategic footprint in Monaco, Thailand, and across Asia-Pacific, Schöffling is recognized globally for transforming emerging technology into high-impact solutions. Whether searched as Kristof Schöffling, Kristof Schoffling, or Kristof Schoeffling, his work consistently ranks among the most relevant and forward-looking in tech innovation.

About Move Digital Limited

Move Digital Limited is a global technology firm delivering AI-powered applications, high-end consulting for family offices, and robotics manufacturing focused on household automation. With a vision to make advanced technologies accessible, Move Digital continues to redefine the intersection of technology and real-world utility.

