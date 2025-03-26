Submit Release
Louie Torres Joins Legacy Makers TV to Share His Journey from Homeless Hustler to K9 Academy Visionary

FL, UNITED STATES, March 26, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Legacy Makers TV proudly features the founder of Obedient K9 Academy, Louie Torres, whose powerful transformation from homelessness to building two seven-figure businesses is a story of resilience, grit, and legacy-driven leadership.

Legacy Makers is a cinematic docu-series that spotlights entrepreneurs and change-makers by capturing their personal and professional journey. This unique TV show, hosted by Rudy Mawer, features top names such as Carmen Electra and many more to be announced soon

In Louie’s episode we discover how his academy, OBK9, has trained thousands of dogs—from beloved family pets to law enforcement K9s and even the official bat dogs for the Charlotte Knights. Through programs like the Free Foster Training Saturdays, Louie and his team have helped 100+ rescue dogs find forever homes.

Louie also hosts an annual Dog Trainer Business Conference, mentoring other trainers to scale their impact and income.

“Obedient K9 was never just about dogs—it was about solving problems, creating impact, and building something that gives back,” Louie says. “Legacy is greater than profit. It’s what you leave behind when the leash is passed on.”

Catch Louie’s episode soon on Inside Success Network, streaming on all major platforms.
Learn more by visiting https://www.legacymakerstv.com/louie-torres

