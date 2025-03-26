Shanduke McPhatter Joins Legacy Makers TV to Share His Journey from Gang Leader to CEO and Community Champion

FL, UNITED STATES, March 26, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Legacy Makers TV is honored to feature Shanduke McPhatter, CEO of Legacy Lifestyle Cannabis, to share his inspirational journey.Legacy Makers is a cinematic docu-series that spotlights entrepreneurs and change-makers by capturing their personal and professional journey. This unique TV show, hosted by Rudy Mawer, features top names such as Carmen Electra and many more to be announced soon.In his episode, Shanduke, one of the first CAURD-licensed dispensaries in New York, describes how he designed his business with inclusion and social justice at its core, aiming to offer legal pathways to prosperity for communities once harmed by outdated cannabis laws. He delivers a masterclass in community healing, economic empowerment, and leading with lived experience.Shanduke’s story premieres soon on Inside Success Network, streaming on all major platforms.To learn more, visit https://www.legacymakerstv.com/shanduke-mcphatter

