Adria Nicole Laxson Joins Legacy Makers TV with a Story of Spiritual Awakening, and Helping Others Reclaim Their Power

FL, UNITED STATES, March 26, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Legacy Makers TV proudly features Adria Nicole Laxson, a multi-certified healing practitioner, bestselling author, and founder of Healing Sacred Space. With a heart for service and a gift for guiding others through deep inner transformation, Adria is on a mission to help women remember who they are—and rise.Legacy Makers is a cinematic docu-series that spotlights entrepreneurs and change-makers by capturing their personal and professional journey.This unique TV show, hosted by Rudy Mawer, features top names such as Carmen Electra and many more to be announced soon.In her Legacy Makers episode, Adria opens up about the life-altering moment that became her turning point, like the suicide of her first husband, amongst other life-changing events.“I went through so much darkness before I remembered my own light—and now I hold space for others to do the same,” Adria shares in her episode.Adria’s approach is rooted in authenticity and spirit. She combines ancient wisdom with modern techniques working with women to heal the root causes of emotional and energetic blockages in intuitively guided sessions. Her bestselling book, Rise, Mama, Rise: Stories of Women Rising into Their Power and Purpose, showcases stories of resilience—including her own—and further amplifies her message: we were never meant to stay.“My name is Adria Nicole Laxson, and I am a Legacy Maker because I turned my pain into purpose, and now I walk with others as they rise into theirs.”Her episode will be available soon on Inside Success Network across all major streaming platforms.To learn more about Adria and her story, check out https://www.legacymakerstv.com/adria-nicole-laxson

