Prime Minister Golob: "We are launching the largest wave of investment in housing construction in the country’s history"

SLOVENIA, March 25 - In his address, the Prime Minister emphasised that housing was one of the greatest challenges of modern times. He expressed his satisfaction that Slovenia will see significant changes in housing policy in the coming years. "I am pleased to announce the largest wave of investment in housing construction in the country's history. We believe that a dignified life is only possible if people have access to a suitable home," said the Prime Minister. He went on to say that this issue is not only crucial for young people and families, but also for older generations. "For this reason, at our recent summit, the Coalition reaffirmed its commitment to housing as an area in which we will continue to act with unity and intensity," he said.

The Government is approaching the housing issue holistically and with concrete measures. "We will create a long-term legal framework to ensure stable funding for this sector. This week, the Public Housing Financing Act will enter into public debate, securing up to EUR 1 billion for housing over the next decade," the Prime Minister announced. He also emphasised the importance of bringing together and involving various stakeholders. "It is precisely this long-term vision - that housing cannot be planned in isolated projects, but must be approached systematically - that distinguishes this housing programme from all others in our country's history," he explained.

The Prime Minister concluded by highlighting the importance of the housing programme for citizens. "The neighbourhood we are inaugurating today is more than just walls and roofs - it is a place where families will build their lives, where people will live in dignity, and where new generations will grow up proud and confident," he said, thanking everyone who contributed to the project.

The event coincided with Mother's Day and the Prime Minister took the opportunity to pay a special tribute to all mothers. "Happy Mother's Day to all mothers. Without you, none of us would be here today. Your love has shaped us into better people. A heartfelt thank you!"