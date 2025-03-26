Energage and USA Today Names NFM Lending a Top Workplace USA 2025

The NFM Family of Lenders is proud to announce that it has been named a Top Workplace for 2025 by USA Today.

Linthicum, MD, March 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LINTHICUM, MD, March 26, 2025 - The NFM Family of Lenders is proud to announce that it has been named a Top Workplace for 2025 by USA Today. NFM has received this prestigious award every year since the program's inception. Top Workplaces honors organizations that have created exceptional, people-first cultures, recognizing their commitment to fostering a workplace environment that values employee feedback and engagement.

The NFM Family of Lenders has consistently prioritized the well-being and development of its employees, ensuring that their voices are heard and their contributions are valued. This recognition by USA Today underscores the company's dedication to maintaining a supportive and inclusive workplace where employees can thrive.

"We are thrilled to be recognized as a Top Workplace for 2025," said NFM President and COO Bob Tyson. "This award is a testament to our team's hard work and dedication. They continuously strive to create a positive and engaging environment for all. We believe that our people are our greatest asset, and we are committed to nurturing a culture that empowers them to succeed."

The Top Workplace award is based on employee feedback gathered through a third-party survey administered by Energage on behalf of USA Today. The survey measures several aspects of workplace culture, including alignment, execution, and connection.

"Earning a USA TODAY Top Workplaces award is a testament to an organization's credibility and commitment to a people-first culture," said Eric Rubino, CEO of Energage. "This award, driven by real employee feedback, is more than just a recognition; It's proof that employees believe in the organization and its leadership. It signals a company that values its people, and that kind of culture resonates in today's competitive market."

"The NFM Family of Lenders remains dedicated to providing exceptional service to its clients while fostering a workplace that encourages growth, innovation, and collaboration," said Stephanie L. Herring, Chief People & Culture Officer at NFM. "This achievement inspires us to continue prioritizing employee satisfaction and well-being as we strive for excellence."

In addition to this award, NFM Lending is consistently recognized for its exceptional company culture. Other awards include: 'Top Mortgage Employer' by National Mortgage Professional Magazine; 'Top Workplace' by The Baltimore Sun and the Washington Post; 'Great Place to Work' by Great Place to Work, 'Best Mortgage Companies to Work For' by National Mortgage News, and '50 Best Places to Work For' by Mortgage Professional Magazine. NFM Lending is proud of these accomplishments and each team member for their work to make NFM a Top Workplace.

