INVESTOR ALERT: Shareholder Class Action Lawsuit Filed Against The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTD); DiCello Levitt LLP Encourages Investors with Losses to Discuss Their Options with Counsel

SAN DIEGO, March 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A class action lawsuit has been filed on behalf of all persons and entities that purchased or otherwise acquired The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTD) (“Trade Desk” or the “Company”) common stock between May 9, 2024 and February 12, 2025 (the “Class Period”), charging the Company and certain senior executives with violations of the federal securities laws (collectively, “Defendants”).

Trade Desk investors have until April 21, 2025 to seek appointment as lead plaintiff of the Trade Desk class action lawsuit.

If you purchased or acquired Trade Desk common stock between May 9, 2024 and February 12, 2025, and suffered substantial losses, and you wish to obtain additional information or serve as lead plaintiff in this lawsuit, you may submit your information and contact us here: https://dicellolevitt.com/securities/trade-desk/.

You can also contact DiCello Levitt attorneys Brian O’Mara or Ruben Peña by calling (888) 287-9005 or emailing investors@dicellolevitt.com. Those who inquire by email are encouraged to include their mailing address, telephone number, and the number of shares purchased.

No Class Has Been Certified. Until a class is certified, you are not represented by counsel unless you retain one. You may select counsel of your choice.

Case Allegations

Trade Desk is a global advertising technology company, providing an ad-buying platform helping marketers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven advertising campaigns. In June 2023, Trade Desk announced the launch of Kokai, a generative artificial intelligence forecasting tool enabling users to better predict the benefit of advertising spending.

The Trade Desk lawsuit alleges that Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose that: (1) the Kokai rollout was suffering from significant, ongoing execution challenges, particularly in transitioning clients to Kokai from the Company’s older platform; (2) as a result, the Kokai rollout was meaningfully delayed; and (3) Trade Desk’s inability to effectively rollout Kokai negatively impacted its business and operations, including revenue growth.

The truth emerged on February 12, 2025, when Trade Desk announced its fourth quarter and full year 2024 financial results. During the associated earnings call held that same day, Defendants admitted that “Kokai rolled out slower than we anticipated” and attempted to explain that “in some cases, the slower Kokai rollout was deliberate.”

Market analysts immediately reacted to this news. In a report titled “Debacle Leads to Doghouse,” Wedbush Securities analysts cut their price targets for Trade Desk and reported: “[m]anagement attributed the miss in 4Q to a series of several, small execution mistakes (including a delayed rollout of the company’s Kokai platform).”

On this news, the price of Trade Desk’s common stock fell by $40.31 per share, or more than 32%, to close at $81.92 per share on February 13, 2025.

About DiCello Levitt

At DiCello Levitt, we are dedicated to achieving justice for our clients through class action, business-to-business, public client, whistleblower, personal injury, civil and human rights, and mass tort litigation. Our lawyers are highly respected for their ability to litigate and win cases – whether by trial, settlement, or otherwise – for people who have suffered harm, global corporations that have sustained significant economic losses, and public clients seeking to protect their citizens’ rights and interests. Every day, we put our reputations – and our capital – on the line for our clients.

DiCello Levitt has achieved top recognition as Plaintiffs Firm of the Year and Trial Innovation Firm of the Year by the National Law Journal, in addition to its top-tier Chambers and Benchmark ratings. The New York Law Journal also recently recognized DiCello Levitt as a Distinguished Leader in trial innovation. For more information about the Firm, including recent trial victories and case resolutions, please visit www.dicellolevitt.com.

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

Media Contact

Amy Coker

4747 Executive Drive, Suite 240

San Diego, CA 92121

619-963-2426

investors@dicellolevitt.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.