Sharnelle Denise Patterson Joins Legacy Makers TV to Share Her Mission of Empowerment Through Wellness and Creativity

FL, UNITED STATES, March 26, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Legacy Makers TV proudly welcomes Sharnelle Denise Patterson, founder of Lucid Serenity LLC, to share her journey of resilience, purpose, and passion for healing. As a visionary entrepreneur, certified spa professional, and creative spirit, Sharnelle is redefining wellness by bridging self-care, mental health, and artistry into a powerful movement of transformation.Legacy Makers is a cinematic docu-series that spotlights entrepreneurs and change-makers by capturing their personal and professional journey. This unique TV show hosted by Rudy Mawer features top names such as Carmen Electra and many more to be announced soon.In her Legacy Makers TV episode, Sharnelle opens up about the life experiences that shaped her identity—from navigating grief and trauma to stepping boldly into her purpose. Her business, Lucid Serenity, isn’t just a spa—it’s a sanctuary for healing, creativity, and empowerment. Offering customized skin care services, energy healing, and creative wellness programs, Sharnelle helps clients reclaim clarity, confidence, and peace of mind.“What started as my own personal healing journey has become a space for others to release, realign, and rediscover who they are,” Sharnelle shares.Sharnelle’s episode explores the challenges she’s overcome, including self-doubt, loss, and the pressure of breaking generational cycles. She speaks candidly about the courage it takes to pursue entrepreneurship as a single mother and the power of choosing purpose over fear.“My name is Sharnelle Denise Patterson, and I am a Legacy Maker because I turned my pain into purpose, and now I help others rise through theirs.”Lucid Serenity is more than a business—it’s a platform for movement, mindset, and meaningful impact. Sharnelle’s Legacy Makers episode will inspire audiences to honor their journey, embrace their truth, and create a life rooted in clarity and intention.Her episode will be available soon on Inside Success Network streaming platforms.To learn more or book a service, visit https://www.legacymakerstv.com/Sharnelle-Denise-Patterson

