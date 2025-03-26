Spectrio Launches RMN Gateway to Turn In-Store Digital Signage Screens into Revenue-Generating Assets

New system connects retailers to the broader programmatic advertising ecosystem, enabling monetization of in-store digital touchpoints

TAMPA, Fla., March 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Spectrio, a leading provider of digital signage software and systems, today announced the launch of RMN Gateway, a major addition to its offerings, designed to help retailers unlock the full potential of their in-store digital signage. This new system enables businesses to transform their signage networks into high-performing retail media networks (RMNs), creating new revenue streams while retaining full control of the shopper experience.

RMN Gateway empowers retailers to monetize digital touchpoints – like shelf-edge and end-cap screens – by offering available digital inventory to third-party advertisers across multiple channels, including direct sales, private marketplace deals, open auctions, and vendor sponsorships.

By partnering with ad server and mediation platforms, RMN Gateway serves as a bridge between in-store screens and programmatic ad demand, connecting retailers to the broader advertising ecosystem. These new revenue streams can help offset infrastructure costs, contribute to operating bottom lines, and support future expansion.

"Retailers have long understood the value of their physical spaces for engaging customers, but many haven't been able to fully capitalize on the revenue potential of their digital signage networks," says Tamara Bebb, CEO of Spectrio. "Our RMN Gateway changes that by connecting these valuable in-store touchpoints to the wider advertising ecosystem, creating new opportunities for both retailers and brands to engage consumers at the critical point of decision."

RMN Gateway meets the demand of a fast-growing retail landscape, in which advertisers are increasingly focused on reaching consumers in brick and mortar environments. Research shows that 80 percent of purchases still happen in-store, and brands are investing accordingly.

Key Features and Benefits

RMN Gateway offers a complete toolkit to help retailers maximize digital media monetization:

Automated ad delivery and verification , with robust measures including quartile completion rates and pixel tracking to prevent fraud and ensure ads display as expected.

, with robust measures including quartile completion rates and pixel tracking to prevent fraud and ensure ads display as expected. Advanced audience targeting using first-party data (POS logs, loyalty programs), second-party data (impressions from on-premise sensors), and third-party data.

using first-party data (POS logs, loyalty programs), second-party data (impressions from on-premise sensors), and third-party data. Centralized control , allowing retailers to set ad-to-content screen ratios while maintaining brand integrity.

, allowing retailers to set ad-to-content screen ratios while maintaining brand integrity. Transparent reporting and validation , including detailed performance metrics, impression counts, proof-of-play verification, and correlation with transaction logs to demonstrate advertiser ROI.

, including detailed performance metrics, impression counts, proof-of-play verification, and correlation with transaction logs to demonstrate advertiser ROI. Flexible monetization models, allowing retailers to sell ad space directly, through ad exchanges, or via agency partnerships.



"RMN Gateway isn't just another app – it's a key component in our mission to offer end-to-end solutions for retail media networks," adds Bebb. "Spectrio’s core system is state of the art digital signage content management, bolstered by anonymous shopper analytics and by additional digital touchpoints such as in-store music and Wi-Fi. All of this provides retailers with even more opportunities to monetize their physical spaces."

Revenue Potential

A single screen on a national retail media network can generate an estimated $30 to $40 per month, with high-traffic locations capable of delivering several hundred dollars monthly. To help clients evaluate this opportunity, Spectrio offers a revenue estimator tool on its website, enabling users to explore how variables like revenue share percentages can impact earnings.

Spectrio offers flexible options for how revenue generation is managed among the end-user retail client, the advertising demand partner, and Spectrio itself. This includes the ability for ad revenue to flow through either Spectrio or a designated ad-tech partner.

Availability

RMN Gateway is now available to all Spectrio Enplug Professional and Enterprise customers. For customers with legacy Enplug subscriptions or other digital signage platforms, this is an excellent opportunity to upgrade and access RMN Gateway along with other enhanced features.

To learn more about Spectrio's RMN Gateway or to request a demonstration, visit https://www.spectrio.com/demo/ .

About Spectrio

Spectrio is a leading provider of customer engagement solutions that help brands connect with their customers. Its suite of products includes digital signage, in-store music, on-hold messaging, and scent marketing, serving over 150,000 client locations across various industries, such as retail, healthcare, hospitality, and automotive.

