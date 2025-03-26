Construction advances at I-94 Exit 161 Interchange with focus on new bridge and roadway upgrades

BISMARCK, N.D. – The North Dakota Department of Transportation is ramping up construction at the Interstate 94 Exit 161 interchange. This construction season, crews will focus on building a new bridge, demolishing the existing structure, constructing new ramps, and upgrading surrounding roadways, including Centennial Road/Bismarck Expressway. The work will unfold in phases, with major milestones expected to be completed by November 2025.

Lane closures on Centennial Road/Bismarck Expressway to begin

Starting the first week of April (weather permitting), the outside lane of northbound Centennial Road/Bismarck Expressway will be closed from Divide Avenue to Trenton Drive. Crews will build temporary widenings at Miriam Avenue and Trenton Drive. By mid-April, southbound lane closures will begin on Centennial Road/Bismarck Expressway, allowing crews to remove and replace the existing concrete medians with asphalt. This work is necessary to maintain traffic flow during construction. Expect lane closures on Centennial Road/Bismarck Expressway in both directions throughout the 2025 construction season.

New I-94 loops and roadway realignments

Once the temporary surfaces are in place, crews will continue constructing the new Centennial Road/Bismarck Expressway alignment, the new I-94 entrance and exit loops/ramps and the new bridge. Additionally, the intersections at Miriam Avenue and Trenton Drive will be upgraded with new storm drains, new street lighting and traffic signals. Expect lane closures and detours on both I-94 and Centennial Road/Bismarck Expressway as these improvements are made.

Bridge construction continues with girder installation and inside I-94 lane closures

In mid-April, crews will place the girders for the new bridge. This phase will involve inside lane closures in both directions on I-94 for a temporary period. A protective canopy will be installed on the girders to ensure everyone’s safety as work continues overhead. Expect varying lane closures on I-94 for the duration of the 2025 construction season.

Demolition and final phases of construction

The demolition of the existing bridge is expected to begin by late 2025, with further traffic changes required during this process. Final construction work, including cleanup and landscaping, is scheduled to be completed by September 2026.

The I-94 Interchange Exit 161 Reconstruction project began in spring 2024 and will continue through summer 2026. The redesign aims to improve traffic flow by eliminating two left-turn movements and adding more efficient right-turn loops. The NDDOT appreciates the public’s patience as this essential infrastructure project progresses.

For more information and regular updates on traffic impacts, visit dot.nd.gov/exit161.