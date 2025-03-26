Wolf Haldenstein informs investors that Zynex, Inc. has been sued

NEW YORK, March 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP has filed a securities class action lawsuit against Zynex, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZYXI) on behalf of shareholders who purchased stock between March 13, 2023, and March 11, 2025, inclusive.

• Lead Plaintiff Deadline: May 19, 2025.

• Allegations:

Zynex shipped products, including electrodes, beyond what customers actually needed.

This practice inflated the company's revenue.

The company allegedly filed false claims, which drew scrutiny from insurers, including Tricare.

As a result, Zynex faced the risk of removal from insurer networks and potential federal penalties.

The company's positive statements about its business and prospects were allegedly misleading or lacked a reasonable basis.



