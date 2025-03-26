Abivax publishes financial reports with the French and U.S. securities regulatory agencies

Submit Release
PARIS, France – March 26, 2025 – 10:05 PM CET – Abivax SA (Euronext Paris & Nasdaq: ABVX) (“Abivax” or the “Company”), a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing therapeutics that harness the body’s natural regulatory mechanisms to stabilize the immune response in patients with chronic inflammatory diseases, announces the filing of its Universal Registration Document (Document d’Enregistrement Universel) with the French Financial Market Authorities, Autorité des Marchés Financiers (AMF), and the filing of its Annual Report (20-F) with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on March 24, 2025.

The Universal Registration Document includes the 2024 annual financial report, the management report including the report on corporate governance, as well as the reports of the statutory auditors.

The documents will be available for download on the website of Abivax (www.abivax.com/investors), the AMF (www.amf-france.org), and the SEC (www.sec.gov/edgar).


About Abivax

Abivax is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing therapeutics that harness the body’s natural regulatory mechanisms to stabilize the immune response in patients with chronic inflammatory diseases. Based in France and the United States, Abivax’s lead drug candidate, obefazimod (ABX464), is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of moderately to severely active ulcerative colitis.


