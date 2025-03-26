Assistance continues to flow to families and businesses as federal aid for LA fires tops $2 billion

This financial assistance serves as a vital lifeline for impacted communities and has been rapidly distributed in just over two months since the Los Angeles County wildfires were declared a major disaster by then President Joseph R. Biden.

Through that disaster declaration, SBA makes low-interest federal disaster loans available to impacted residents and businesses in the impacted regions. SBA can also lend additional funds to businesses and homeowners to help with the cost of improvements to protect, prevent, or minimize future disaster damage.

Disaster assistance by the numbers:

Federal assistance to eligible homeowners, renters, and businesses, in the form of FEMA grants and low-interest SBA Disaster Loans, has topped $2 billion. That includes:

$200 million in FEMA assistance.

$2 billion in home and business loan offers from the SBA, the largest source of federal disaster recovery funds for homeowners, renters, businesses, and certain nonprofits.

To date more than 31,636 households have been approved for FEMA funds, including:

$24,631,795 in housing assistance for short-term rental assistance and home repair costs.

$76,690,832 in other essential disaster-related needs, such as expenses related to medical, dental, and lost personal possessions.

$101,322,628 in individual housing program support.

30,563 visits at the two Disaster Recovery Centers that remain open at UCLA Research Park and Altadena Recovery Center.

The deadline to apply for both FEMA and SBA disaster assistance is March 31, 2025.

How to apply for FEMA Individual Assistance

Online at DisasterAssistance.gov.

On the FEMA App.

By calling the FEMA Helpline at 800-621-3362. If you use a relay service, give FEMA your number for that service. Assistance is available in multiple languages. Lines are open Sunday–Saturday, from 4 a.m.- 10 p.m. Pacific Time.

At a Disaster Recovery Center (DRC). To locate a DRC near you, visit the DRC Locator.

For an American Sign Language video on how to apply, visit FEMA Accessible: Three Ways to Register for FEMA Disaster Assistance

Apply for SBA Low-Interest Disaster Loans

Online at sba.gov/disaster.

By calling SBA’s Customer Service Center hotline at 800-659-2955. People who are deaf, hard of hearing or have a speech disability may dial 711 to access relay services.

By emailing DisasterCustomerService@sba.gov.

At a Disaster Recovery Center or Business Recovery Center, where you can submit a completed application or SBA representatives can help you apply. To find a BRC near you, go to Appointment.sba.gov.

Applications for disaster loans may be submitted online using the MySBA Loan Portal at https://lending.sba.gov or other locally announced locations.

The application period for both Small Business Administration aid and individual assistance remains open until March 31 and impacted residents are encouraged to apply today.