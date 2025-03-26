Clean Energy Investments That Fuel Economic Growth

Governor Kathy Hochul today announced economic development awards to 14 firms that will spur nearly $200 million in capital investments and support 1,833 jobs in New York State. The awards, approved by the New York Power Authority (NYPA) Board of Trustees today, included statewide ReCharge NY power allocations to 11 companies, including electric school bus company Micro Bird and two Western New York hydropower allocations to Big Heart Pet Brands and Rosina Food Products in Erie County. Additionally, the NYPA trustees approved a hydropower allocation to the Village of Marathon in Cortland County to support Square Deal Machining’s expansion project.

“New York’s clean energy investments are fueling economic growth, creating jobs, and strengthening communities across the state,” Governor Hochul said. “By leveraging NYPA’s low-cost hydropower and ReCharge NY, we are driving nearly $200 million in private investment and ensuring that businesses – including Plattsburgh-based electric bus manufacturer Micro Bird – can expand, compete, and thrive right here in New York.”

ReCharge NY

The Board of Trustees approved allocations of nearly 5.2 megawatts (MW) of low-cost power under the Power Authority’s ReCharge NY program that will be directed to 11 companies in the Finger Lakes, Central New York, Mohawk Valley, Hudson Valley, New York City, North Country and Western New York.

Included among the awards is a low-cost power allocation to Micro Bird, the largest manufacturer of small school buses in North America. The firm builds both electric and non-electric small and mid-sized school and commercial buses. The manufacturer was awarded a 640-kilowatt (kW) ReCharge NY power allocation to expand manufacturing at its Plattsburgh site and double its current production capacity.

In November 2024, Governor Hochul announced Micro Bird acquired a Plattsburgh production facility from Nova Bus, providing employees with the opportunity to transition to similar employment positions at Micro Bird. The NYPA economic development award to Nova Bus builds on Governor Hochul’s commitment to grow manufacturing and continue investments that support the transportation and green economy sectors.

NYPA President and CEO Justin E. Driscoll said, “The expansion of Micro Bird bus company in the North Country, supported by a low-cost ReCharge NY power allocation, is a prime example of NYPA’s commitment to help keep and create jobs in New York State. NYPA’s low-cost hydropower is an economic driver in communities across the state, providing the resources needed for businesses to grow and succeed, and today’s awards will build on that work, creating jobs from Plattsburgh to Buffalo.”

ReCharge NY has strengthened New York State’s economy by encouraging companies to retain and create jobs, while sparking capital investment throughout the state. ReCharge NY offers power contracts with terms up to seven years. Half of the power—455 MW—is from NYPA’s Niagara and St. Lawrence-Franklin D. Roosevelt hydroelectric power plants. The remaining 455 MW is lower-cost power bought by NYPA on the wholesale market.

A full list of today’s ReCharge NY power allocations and economic development awards is available.

Western New York Hydropower

At today’s meeting, the NYPA board approved low-cost Niagara hydropower allocations for Big Heart Pet Brands and Rosina Food Products.

Big Heart, a Buffalo-based manufacturer and distributor of pet food products—including Milk-Bone, Meow Mix, Pup-Peroni, Canine Carry Outs, and Milo’s Kitchen—was awarded 700 kW of Niagara hydropower to support a nearly $53 million expansion that will create 17 jobs. The project includes the relocation of the firm’s Soft & Chewy dog treat brand to a larger space within its facility and the addition of processing equipment to support a new production line. Subsequently, the current location of the Soft & Chewy processing equipment would be used to produce other dog biscuits. The expansion—which includes the construction of a nearly 900 square-foot meat storage freezer and purchase of new machinery and equipment—will significantly expand the Soft & Chewy product line while adding approximately 20,000 tons of additional dog biscuit capacity.

Rosina Food Products, a Buffalo-based manufacturer of Italian-style frozen food products, was awarded 4,500 kW of Niagara hydropower for expansions at its West Seneca facilities. Rosina’s project includes a 30,000 square-foot expansion of its frozen meatball production plant and the associated purchase of grinders, mixers, meatball formers, ovens, freezers, and packaging equipment to increase capacity. Additionally, Rosina plans to increase the capacity of its tortellini and ravioli manufacturing. Rosina will construct a new, 30,000 square-foot addition for pasta production equipped with new mixers, extruders, tortellini and ravioli formers, blanchers, freezers, and packaging and boxing machines. In total, Rosina’s expansion will total $50 million and lead to the creation of 95 jobs.

NYPA Chairman John R. Koelmel said, “The approval of Niagara hydropower allocations for Big Heart Pet Brands and Rosina Food Products highlight the critical role that NYPA plays in bolstering the economic landscape of Western New York. These allocations support significant investments in our communities and create meaningful job opportunities for our residents. NYPA's economic development efforts continue to contribute to the prosperity and development of our local communities and strengthen the business environment across New York.”

Low-cost Niagara hydropower is available for eligible companies located within a 30-mile radius of the Power Authority's Niagara Power Project and in Chautauqua County.

Industrial Economic Development Program

Also at today’s meeting, the NYPA board approved a 350-kilowatt low-cost hydropower allocation to the Village of Marathon in Cortland County under the Power Authority's Industrial Economic Development program (IEDP).

Square Deal Machining, a Marathon-based machine shop that offers comprehensive metal fabrication, machining and welding services, is planning to construct a 30,000 square-foot addition at their current facility. As part of their expansion, the firm will install four robotic weld cells, six hand weld cell areas, overhead cranes, shipping racks, and purchase additional fork trucks and materials. As a result of the $3.5 million project, Square Deal will create 24 jobs. Square Deal is an existing IEDP customer, employing 165 people in the region.

IEDP comprises 54 MW of the more than 768 MW of hydropower allocated to the 51 municipal and rural electric cooperative systems around New York State. Power under the program is allocated to individual municipal systems to meet the increased electric load resulting from eligible new or expanding businesses in their service area.

Empire State Development President, CEO and Commissioner Hope Knight said, “With ESD and NYPA support, we are proud to see multiple projects moving forward. In addition to today’s NYPA award, ESD has previously provided incentives to Rosina Foods and looks forward to supporting the growth of Big Heart Pet Brands in Buffalo. Both of these well-known companies are proven job creators in their communities. These strategic investments will support their expansion and solidify their future business in Western New York.”

State Senator Patrick M. Gallivan said, “The expansion of Rosina's West Seneca facility is testament to the company's ongoing commitment to Western New York and the strength of the local workforce. NYPA's support of this project and others sends a positive message about the role of manufacturing in our region and the important relationship between the public and private sector when it comes to economic development and helping businesses succeed.”

State Senator April Baskin said, “It is always welcome news to learn about job expansions and capital investments in my district and throughout our state. Thanks to NYPA support, considered under its diversity, equity, and inclusion plan, Big Heart is able to expand not only their manufacturing capabilities but also the company's work force. This innovative collaborative effort results in companies becoming even stronger and the customer base better served.”

Assembly Majority Leader Crystal Peoples-Stokes said, “The New York Power Authority’s support of a firm based in the 141st Assembly District, through its D.E.I. evaluation plan is a big deal. The hydropower supports the expansion of facilities and capacity and, in a big picture sense, supports economic development on Buffalo’s east side.”

Assemblymember Patrick Burke said, “I’m pleased to see continued growth in our region, thanks to smart investments like the one from Rosina Food Products. Their expansion in West Seneca, supported by low-cost Niagara hydro-power, will create new jobs and provide a boost to our local economy. This is exactly the kind of growth we need to strengthen our community and provide more opportunities for Western New Yorkers. The availability of affordable, renewable, and clean hydro-power is a key asset for businesses here, helping them expand, stay competitive, and invest in our workforce. This allocation demonstrates how the power of Niagara Falls is not only an economic engine for New York State but also a vital resource for driving growth and job creation in our region, all while supporting sustainable energy solutions.”

Assemblymember Didi Barrett said, “It is critical that we provide support and resources to help our small businesses decarbonize as we work to reach our climate goals. I am very pleased to see these affordable energy investments reaching across the state, including for small businesses in my Hudson Valley district.”

New York State's Nation-Leading Climate Plan

New York State's climate agenda calls for an affordable and just transition to a clean energy economy that creates family-sustaining jobs, promotes economic growth through green investments, and directs a minimum of 35 percent of the benefits to disadvantaged communities. New York is advancing a suite of efforts to achieve an emissions-free economy by 2050, including in the energy, buildings, transportation, and waste sectors.

About NYPA

NYPA is the largest state public power organization in the nation, operating 17 generating facilities and more than 1,550 circuit-miles of transmission lines. More than 80 percent of the electricity NYPA produces is clean renewable hydropower. NYPA finances its operations through the sale of bonds and revenues earned in large part through sales of electricity. For more information visit www.nypa.gov and follow us on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, Tumblr and LinkedIn.