GetHairMD™ Wins Prestigious Best in Show Award at the Aesthetic Innovation Summit

GetHairMD CEO Paul Herchman presented with the Best in Show award.

Exclusive territorial business model and advanced hair restoration technology captivates aesthetic leaders at industry event.

Our physician partners appreciate that when they join the GetHairMD™ network, they're not just adding a service—they're securing an exclusive offering that differentiates their practice” — Paul Herchman

SOUTHLAKE, TX, UNITED STATES, March 27, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Over 35 companies presented at The Aesthetic Innovation Summit to showcase the latest advancements in the industry—from medical devices and cosmeceuticals to beauty and skincare solutions. Among this elite gathering, GetHairMD™ won first place in the prestigious "Best in Show" award at the summit held March 19th at the Austin Convention Center, recognizing the company's revolutionary approach to non-invasive hair restoration technology and business model.The award was presented to GetHairMD™ CEO Paul Herchman by Summit Co-Chairs Dr. W. Grant Stevens, Chairman of the Board at Clarity Technologies and Former President of The Aesthetics Society, and Philippe Schaison, CEO of SOLTÉGO, following Herchman's compelling presentation at the "Hair Restoration for Men & Women Showcase."GetHairMD™ has distinguished itself in the competitive aesthetic industry through its dual focus: delivering clinically proven, non-invasive hair growth solutions to patients while equipping physicians with exclusive technologies and business models that enhance their practices."We're honored to receive this recognition from leaders in the aesthetic industry," said Paul Herchman, CEO of GetHairMD™. "This award validates our unique approach of partnering with top physicians nationwide to make advanced hair restoration accessible to the growing number of patients seeking results-driven solutions. What makes our model powerful is the territorial exclusivity we provide our physician partners, ensuring they become the go-to destination for hair restoration in their communities."The award comes at a time when hair loss solutions are increasingly in demand. Studies show that between 33% and 50% of women experience hair loss at some point in their lives, often with significant emotional and psychological impacts.During the award presentation, Dr. W. Grant Stevens, Summit Co-Chair, noted that "GetHairMD™ exemplifies the innovation we aim to celebrate at this summit. Their multi-modality approach to hair restoration and unique business model represent the future of aesthetic medicine—combining state-of-the-art technology with physician expertise to deliver superior patient outcomes."Celebrating Excellence Under the Texas StarsAs part of their industry leadership, GetHairMD™ co-hosted the summit's signature event, "Aesthetics Under the Stars," at Rancho Moonrise. The Texas-themed celebration brought together aesthetic professionals in cowboy boots for an evening of live music, local cuisine, and networking under the Austin sky.The company also maintained a significant presence as a vendor at The Aesthetic MEET, where physicians had the opportunity to learn more about GetHairMD™'s comprehensive suite of hair restoration solutions.The GetHairMD™ DifferenceWhat distinguishes GetHairMD™ in the marketplace is its territorial exclusivity model. This model provides partner physicians with a protected market area where they are the exclusive providers of GetHairMD™ solutions. This approach creates a valuable asset for medical practices while ensuring consistent quality of care for patients."Our physician partners appreciate that when they join the GetHairMD™ network, they're not just adding a service—they're securing an exclusive offering that differentiates their practice," explained Herchman. "This exclusivity, combined with our 90% success rate in treating various forms of hair loss, makes GetHairMD™ a powerful addition to aesthetic and medical practices nationwide."The company's multimodality approach includes personalized treatment plans that may incorporate laser therapy, prescription topicals, TransDermal Infusion technology, and at-home products—all supervised by board-certified physicians.GetHairMD™ is a network of experienced physicians with expertise in all forms and causes of hair loss. The company offers a multi-modality approach, combining state-of-the-art technology with doctor-supervised care to achieve optimal hair restoration results, exceeding a 90% success rate. GetHairMD™ has grown from a single location to over 50 locations nationally.GetHairMD™ provides a series of Hair Loss Solutions that create the healthiest environment for the scalp to stop further loss, improve hair health, and regrow hair in areas where loss has already occurred.

