Research Groundbreakers; Listening to Those Who Serve: A Study to Support Utah’s Veterans and Military Service Members

By Amanda Ashley, Sr. Director of Research & Innovation Communications — Published originally on research.utah.edu.

From left to right: Dianne Meppen, B.S., Director of Community Research | Kara Byrne, Ph.D., Senior Health and Human Services Analyst | Laura Summers, M.P.P., Director of Industry Research

Listening to Those Who Serve: A Study to Support Utah’s Veterans and Military Service Members

For many veterans and service members, transitioning from military to civilian life brings both opportunities and challenges. While some find clear paths to new careers, education, or community connections, others struggle with barriers that make it difficult to access the support they need—especially when it comes to mental health.

Utah’s veteran suicide rate is significantly higher than the national average, highlighting the need for stronger, more effective outreach. To better understand how veterans, active military, and service members (including National Guard & Reservists) seek out suicide prevention resources—and why some don’t—the Utah Department of Veterans & Military Affairs (UDVMA) partnered with the Kem C. Gardner Policy Institute on a research initiative focused on bridging these gaps.

There are three key questions at the heart of this study:

Where do veterans and service members currently go for suicide prevention resources?

What barriers prevent them from accessing help?

How can we improve communication to reach those who need support?

Through surveys and focus groups, researchers Kara Byrne, Dianne Meppen, and Laura Summers are listening directly to veterans, ensuring that their voices shape the solutions designed for them.

Answering a Call to Action

This study builds on the momentum of Governor Cox’s 2021 call to action, which urged state agencies to work together on suicide prevention strategies for service members, veterans, and their families (SMVF). The findings will help refine UDVMA’s approach to the Governor’s Challenge to Prevent Suicide Among Service Members, Veterans, and Their Families, a nationwide initiative dedicated to saving lives.

For many veterans, engaging with mental health services can be difficult due to stigma, lack of awareness, or systemic barriers. A 2016 Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) report revealed a shocking statistic: 20 veterans die by suicide every day in the U.S., and 70% of them were not receiving VA care at the time of their death. This research seeks to understand why—and to develop more effective ways to reach those who are disconnected from the services meant to support them.

A Path Forward

The long-term impact of this study could be profound. With better data, UDVMA can create targeted outreach strategies that connect veterans with resources in ways that resonate with them. The insights will directly inform key priorities, including:

Identifying at-risk veterans and screening for suicide risk.

Promoting stronger support networks and improving care transitions.

Enhancing safety measures and crisis planning.

Beyond policy changes, this work is about saving lives. By centering the voices of veterans and service members, Utah is setting a new standard for what effective, compassionate mental health support can look like.

Collaboration for Impact

This study is made possible through collaboration between UDVMA, the Utah Department of Health and Human Services, and the Gardner Institute. Together, these organizations are leveraging their expertise to ensure that no veteran is left without the support they need.

What’s Next?

The research team will continue gathering insights to refine outreach strategies and explore new ways to help UDVMA design and deliver suicide prevention resources. Future studies may also focus on how best to engage veterans’ families—critical allies in mental health support.

For veterans, military members, and their families, this work represents more than research—it’s a promise that their service, struggles, and stories matter.

To learn more about this study and its findings, contact Laura Summers.