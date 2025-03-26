Context Therapeutics Announces Poster Presentation at the American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting 2025

PHILADELPHIA, March 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Context Therapeutics Inc. (“Context” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: CNTX), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company advancing T cell engaging (“TCE”) bispecific antibodies for solid tumors, today announced a poster regarding the Company’s clinical asset, CT-95, a mesothelin (“MSLN”) x CD3 TCE will be presented at the American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting 2025, taking place April 25-30, 2025 in Chicago, IL.

Context will present data highlighting the selection of the first-in-human dose of CT-95, using the minimal anticipated biological effect level (“MABEL”) approach, as required for immune agonist drugs. This is the dose level expected to lead to a minimal biological effect level in humans. The weight of evidence of these data supports the safety of the proposed clinical starting dose of 0.1 μg/kg for CT-95.

Poster Presentation Details:

Title: Determination of first in human dose of the T cell-redirecting bispecific antibody CT-95 targeting mesothelin Abstract Number: 2139 Date and Time: Monday, April 28, 2025, 9:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. CT Session Category: Clinical Research Session: PO.CL06.04 - Therapeutic Antibodies, Including Engineered Antibodies 1 Location: Poster Section 34

For more information and to view the Company’s abstract, visit the AACR Annual Meeting website.

About CT-95

CT-95 is a MSLN x CD3 TCE that is intended to redirect T-cell-mediated lysis toward malignant cells expressing MSLN. MSLN is a membrane protein overexpressed in approximately 30% of cancers. One challenge in developing MSLN-targeted therapies has been the presence of MSLN fragments, also referred to as shed or soluble MSLN, found in both blood and the tumor microenvironment that can serve as a decoy or sink for MSLN-targeting antibodies. CT-95 is a fully humanized bispecific T cell engager that has a moderate affinity but high avidity for membrane-bound MSLN, that is intended to minimize the impact of the shed MSLN.

About Context Therapeutics®

Context Therapeutics Inc. (Nasdaq: CNTX) is a biopharmaceutical company advancing T cell engaging (“TCE”) bispecific antibodies for solid tumors. Context is building an innovative portfolio of TCE bispecific therapeutics, including CTIM-76, a Claudin 6 x CD3 TCE, CT-95, a Mesothelin x CD3 TCE, and CT-202, a Nectin-4 x CD3 TCE. Context is headquartered in Philadelphia. For more information, please visit www.contexttherapeutics.com or follow the Company on X (formerly Twitter) and LinkedIn.

