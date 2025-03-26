HeartCore Establishes New Business Development Team to Further Expand its CMS Business

NEW YORK and TOKYO, March 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HeartCore Enterprises, Inc. (Nasdaq: HTCR) (“HeartCore” or “the Company”), a leading enterprise software and data consulting services company based in Tokyo, announced the establishment of a new Business Development (“BizDev”) team aimed at strengthening customer success across its CMS business.

The demand for diverse services continues to grow across HeartCore’s CMS business, encompassing everything from license implementation and website development to design and post-launch operations. While the Company has traditionally provided services based on customer requests, the increasing need for greater flexibility in service delivery has led HeartCore to formally establish this BizDev team. HeartCore can now address a broader spectrum of customer needs proactively, offering end-to-end support from website development to ongoing operations. HeartCore’s comprehensive CMS business services span the entire business lifecycle, from upstream consulting on website strategy to operational support in areas like SEO, security, and Digital Asset Management to drive customer success.

“Over the past year, we have strategically evolved our CMS business to better serve our customers and strengthen recurring revenues,” said HeartCore CEO Sumitaka Kanno. “The formation of our BizDev team reflects our commitment to providing comprehensive, end-to-end support tailored to each client’s unique business and industry needs. With this dedicated team in place, we can respond to customer requests with even greater efficiency and will inevitably play a pivotal role in sustaining our high retention rate and reinforcing our leadership in Japan’s CMS market.”

Case Study: Japan’s “Tourinji” Temple

HeartCore’s BizDev team supported the renewal and relaunch for Tourinji temple’s website, a Buddhist temple in the heart of Matsue, Shimane Prefecture. Tourinji Temple, a Jodo-shu Buddhist temple with over 400 years of history, is located in the Tera-machi area of Matsue City. Deeply connected to the local community, the temple underwent a major relocation and reconstruction in 1999, moving to its current site in Sotonakabara-cho after nearly four centuries. Today, it remains a peaceful sanctuary where visitors come to pray and find peace.

The renewal process began with client interviews, followed by site visits, concept development, and professional photography to enhance the temple’s online branding. The result is a website that authentically reflects the temple’s serene atmosphere and showcases its wooden architecture while integrating modern web service to meet contemporary needs. Through thoughtful and flexible collaboration, HeartCore’s BizDev team successfully identified client pain points and enhanced the overall online web experience. Reference the following link: https://tourinji-matsue.com/.

About HeartCore Enterprises, Inc.

Headquartered in Tokyo, Japan, HeartCore Enterprises is a leading enterprise software and consulting services company. HeartCore offers Software as a Service (SaaS) solutions to enterprise customers in Japan and worldwide. The Company also provides data analytics services that allow enterprise businesses to create tailored web experiences for their clients through best-in-class design. HeartCore’s customer experience management platform (CXM Platform) includes marketing, sales, service and content management systems, as well as other tools and integrations, which enable companies to enhance customer experience and drive engagement. HeartCore also operates a digital transformation business that provides customers with robotics process automation, process mining and task mining to accelerate the digital transformation of enterprises. HeartCore’s GO IPOSM consulting services helps Japanese-based companies go public in the U.S. Additional information about the Company’s products and services is available at https://heartcore-enterprises.com/.

Forward-Looking Statements

All statements other than statements of historical facts included in this press release are forward-looking statements. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as “believed,” “intend,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “plan,” “potential,” “continue,” or similar expressions. Such forward-looking statements include risks and uncertainties, and there are important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These factors, risks, and uncertainties are discussed in HeartCore’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Investors should not place any undue reliance on forward-looking statements since they involve known and unknown, uncertainties and other factors which are, in some cases, beyond HeartCore’s control which could, and likely will materially affect actual results, and levels of activity, performance, or achievements. Any forward-looking statement reflects HeartCore’s current views with respect to future events and is subject to these and other risks, uncertainties, and assumptions relating to operations, results of operations, growth strategy, and liquidity. HeartCore assumes no obligation to publicly update or revise these forward-looking statements for any reason, or to update the reasons actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements, even if new information becomes available in the future. The contents of any website referenced in this press release are not incorporated by reference herein.

