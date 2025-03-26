PHILIPPINES, March 26 - Press Release

March 26, 2025 Senator Bong Go thanks Filipinos for their show of support to former President Duterte amid trying times; vows to continue his work as inspired by his mentor Senator Christopher "Bong" Go expressed gratitude to Filipinos who continue to stand by former President Rodrigo Duterte amid his current ordeal abroad, as the former chief executive spends his birthday away from his homeland for the first time. In an interview on Tuesday, March 25, after attending the Annual General Assembly of the Abraham Senior Citizens Association at the Parañaque Sports Complex, Senator Go called for unity, peace, and prayers for the safe return of Duterte, who is currently detained in the Netherlands. "Ang wish ko po kay Tatay Digong, good health," said Senator Go. "Alam n'yo, ang hirap po mag-isa ro'n... I'm praying sa kanyang kalusugan, kaligtasan, at kalayaan." He underscored the loneliness and emotional toll Duterte is experiencing. "Si Tatay Digong po, senior citizen na po s'ya. Ang hirap pong mapalayo sa pamilya. Nalulungkot po ako. Ang nagbibigay ng lakas kay Tatay Digong ay ang kanyang apo sa tuhod. Tuwing nalulungkot s'ya, 'yun ang nagpapatawa sa kanya. Ngayon po, wala po ang apo n'ya, 'di n'ya makapiling. 'Di n'ya makausap." The senator reiterated his stand that fellow Filipinos must be given the right to pass judgment on their leaders. "Sana po, ipagdasal natin. I'm calling for peace and unity, at kalayaan po ni Tatay Digong. Dapat po Pilipino ang humusga sa kanya." "Ginawa naman po n'ya lahat para sa Pilipino, para sa ating mga kababayan, para ligtas po ang ating mga kababayan na makapaglakad sa gabi, hindi nasasaktan. Dapat po ang Pilipino ang humusga sa kanya," he added. Senator Go then issued a strong appeal to the public: "At nananawagan po ako na 'wag tayong tumigil hanggang makauwi siya. Wag tayong tumigil na magdasal, manalangin. 'Wag tayong tumigil na manawagan na sana makabalik po s'ya." As Duterte marks his birthday far from the country for the first time, Senator Go recalled how the former president consistently spent his special day quietly and generously. "Nakakalungkot po, first birthday n'ya ngayon na mapalayo sa ating lahat, sa mga kababayan natin. Simple lang po mag-birthday si Tatay Digong. Sa totoo lang po, simple lang. Nasa bahay lang 'yon. Walang pili 'yon. Walang party. Kahit anong ulam lang po." Senator Go shared a tradition Duterte kept for more than two decades. "At ako, alam ko 'yan for the past 24 years. Tuwing birthday n'ya, mas ninanais n'yang magpakain sa mga cancer patients o home for the aged, mga matatanda. Naalala ko, mayor pa s'ya sa isang relocation site, 'yung mga na-relocate na mga illegal settlers, ay pinakain namin. Do'n s'ya nagdala ng cake, nagpakain sa mga kababayan nating mahihirap." To honor Duterte's legacy and continue the gesture even in his absence, Senator Go announced plans to carry on the annual outreach. "Ngayon naman, sa darating na kaarawan n'ya, gusto kong ipagpatuloy 'yung nakagawian n'ya na magpakain sa mga cancer patients. Sa mga kaibigan, isa lang ang pakiusap ko sa kanila: please ipagpatuloy 'yung pag-celebrate, 'yung blowout ni Tatay Digong, kahit wala s'ya, do'n sa mga cancer patients." He ended with a reaffirmation of the bond they both shared with the marginalized. "Mahal na mahal po namin ni Tatay Digong ang mga cancer patients." Duterte has long shown a deep and personal commitment to the welfare of cancer-stricken children, particularly those undergoing treatment at the Southern Philippines Medical Center (SPMC) in Davao City. One of his most notable contributions was the donation in Margarita Village to the House of Hope Foundation in 2019. The house now serves as a temporary lodging facility for pediatric cancer patients and their families, offering them a safe and comfortable place to stay while receiving treatment. Throughout his presidency and even before that, Duterte made time to visit children at the SPMC Children's Cancer Institute and House of Hope. The House of Hope and its adjacent halfway house within the SPMC compound also benefited from major renovations, including upgrades led by private foundations and also with the support of Senator Go.

