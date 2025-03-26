PHILIPPINES, March 26 - Press Release

March 26, 2025 'Malasakit at serbisyo sa mga Lola't Lolo!' — Senator Bong Go pushes strengthened support for senior citizens during Parañaque City assembly In a speech before over a thousand senior citizens in Parañaque City, Senator Christopher Lawrence "Bong" Go went beyond policy points to reaffirm his crusade for health and elderly care. Addressing the Annual General Assembly of the Abraham Senior Citizens Association on Tuesday, March 25, at the Parañaque Sports Complex, Senator Go recounted the major laws he has championed since 2019 while underscoring his deep and personal connection to the elderly. "Sa ating Abraham Senior Citizens Association and, of course, ang ating mga lolo't lola," Senator Go opened, "kung wala po si lolo't lola, wala 'yung anak. Wala si tatay at nanay, wala po kami. Kaya tayong mga Pilipino inaalagaan ang lolo't lola. Lahat tayo nag-aalaga." With characteristic humor, he lightened the tone, drawing cheers from the crowd. "Ako rin po, 5 years... 10 years na lang po, senior citizen na rin po ako." But the laughter soon gave way to substance, as Senator Go pivoted to his legislative record. "Mga kababayan po, tutukan natin ang ating mga senior citizens. At ako po, bilang inyong senador sa nakaraang almost 6 years na po, since 2019, I have authored 16 laws, I have principally sponsored 82 laws—80 of which are for the establishment or expansion of public hospitals— and I also co-authored or co-sponsored 186 other laws." "At wala po akong absent sa Senado kahit isang session... Ako, consistent dito sa sa pagseserbisyo sa ating mga kababayang Pilipino sa abot ng aking makakaya," he added. From there, Senator Go focused on three laws he pursued tailored to the needs of elderly and vulnerable Filipinos. Among them was Republic Act No. 11982 or the Amendments to the Centenarian Act, which he co-authored and co-sponsored. "Hindi na natin kailangang umabot ng 100 years. So, simula sa 80, 85, 90, 95, may matatanggap na po ngayon ng cash gift mula po sa gobyerno." For Senator Go, this cash gift is more than just assistance—it is a recognition of a lifetime of hard work, family-building, and quiet contributions to the nation. "Mga lolo at lola, mahal na mahal ko po kayo at ang inyong kapakanan ay isusulong ko po sa Senado. Bukas po ang aking opisina para sa inyong lahat. 'Wag po kayong mahihiyang lumapit," he assured. He then turned to the plight of indigent seniors, emphasizing another law he helped push forward. "At s'yempre, hindi natin kinalimutan ang mga senior citizens na indigent at hirap sa buhay. Isa po ako sa co-authors ng Republic Act No. 11916, o 'yung nag-amend riyan sa Senior Citizens Act na itinaas po 'yung social pension na matatanggap po ng indigent senior citizens." Transitioning to broader healthcare issues, Senator Go reiterated that his work in the Senate remains anchored on accessible medical services for all. "Bilang inyong Chairman ng Committee on Health, isusulong ko 'yung mga programang serbisyo-medikal na ilalapit natin sa ating mga kababayan. Tulad ng Malasakit Center, tulad ng Super Health Center at Regional Specialty Center." He emphasized the institutionalization of the Malasakit Centers through Republic Act No. 11463, which he principally authored and sponsored. "Ang Malasakit Center po, meron ng 167 Malasakit Center sa buong Pilipinas. Meron po kayong Malasakit Center rito po sa Parañaque City. Lapitan n'yo lang po, para po 'yan sa Pilipino." Malasakit Centers are one-stop shops for medical assistance programs from the government located in select public hospitals. According to the Department of Health (DOH), the Malasakit Center program has already provided aid to more than 17 million Filipinos. Turning to the rollout of Super Health Centers, he detailed what Parañaque residents can expect. "Ngayon, ito rin po ang Super Health Center. Iba rin po ito. Ang Super Health Center po, sa medium-type o polyclinic, puwede po riyan ang panganak, test, laboratory, X-ray, riyan na po 'yung Konsulta (program) at ang pinapahalagahan natin, lahat ng Pilipino." "Magkakaroon po ng dalawang Super Health Center sa Parañaque. Diyan lang kayo magpapa-check-up. Hindi n'yo na kailangang pumunta pa sa ospital," he added. These initiatives, he noted, are the result of close coordination between his office, fellow lawmakers, the DOH led by Secretary Teodoro "Ted" Herbosa, and local government units. Together, they secured funding for the construction of more than 700 Super Health Centers nationwide. Senator Go also highlighted his role in RA 11959, the Regional Specialty Centers Act, which he principally sponsored and is one of the authors of. The law mandates the establishment of specialty centers within existing DOH regional hospitals, bringing advanced care closer to the provinces. "Dahil sa Regional Specialty Centers Law, magkakaroon rin ng mga Geriatric Care centers sa piling regional hospitals para maalagaan ang kalusugan ng ating senior citizens," Go explained. "'Yung mga programa na isusulong ko bilang senador, 'yung makakatulong sa mga mahihirap po. Pro-poor programs po, 'yun po ang uunahin," he stressed. Aside from fighting for senior citizens' welfare, Go made an emotional plea for prayers and support for former president Rodrigo Duterte who is also a senior citizen facing health challenges while also being detained in The Hague. "Meron lang po akong pakiusap sa inyo—ipagdasal po natin si Tatay Digong, please lang. 80 years old na po, lolo na rin po si Tatay Digong... Ipagdasal po natin ang kanyang kalusugan, ipagdasal po natin ang kanyang kaligtasan, ipagdasal po natin ang kanyang kalayaan," Go appealed. "Meron naman tayong sariling judicial system. Dapat po dito siya. Pagpasiyahan po ng Pilipino kung dapat ba siyang managot, hindi po ng banyaga," he explained. In his words, and in his steady call for unity, health, justice, and prayers, he reminded his audience that his mission is far from over—and neither is his loyalty to the man who once led the nation with iron resolve. "Salamat po sa inyong patuloy na suporta at pagdarasal para kay Tatay Digong. Salamat po talaga. Thank you," he said. Go also shared a heartfelt reminder: "Tandaan natin, minsan lang tayo dadaan sa mundong ito. Kung ano pong kabutihan o tulong na pwede nating gawin sa ating kapwa ay gawin na natin ngayon dahil hindi na tayo babalik sa mundong ito. Ako ang inyong Senator Kuya Bong Go, patuloy na magseserbisyo sa inyong lahat dahil bisyo ko na ang magserbisyo at ako po ay naniniwala na ang serbisyo sa tao ay serbisyo po 'yan sa Diyos."

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.