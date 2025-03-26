GigaCloud Technology Inc Welcomes Scott Living by Drew & Jonathan™, the Signature Home Brand of Drew and Jonathan Scott, to Its BaaS Program

TV Icons Drew and Jonathan Scott Enrich GigaCloud B2B Marketplace with Scott Living’s Trusted Brand

EL MONTE, Calif., March 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GigaCloud Technology Inc (Nasdaq: GCT) (“GigaCloud” or the “Company”), a pioneer of global end-to-end B2B ecommerce technology solutions for large parcel merchandise, today announced that Scott Living by Drew & Jonathan™, the home furnishings brand created by TV hosts and renovation experts Drew and Jonathan Scott, has joined its Branding-as-a-Service (BaaS) Program. This collaboration will bring Scott Living’s trusted brand into the GigaCloud B2B Marketplace, creating new avenues for sellers and broadening product selection for buyers. Scott Living’s expertise in outdoor furniture and décor aligns with current consumer trends and presents potential growth opportunities for sellers and retailers in this product category.

“Brand has always been a powerful driver in the industry, and by introducing Scott Living into BaaS, we aim to help our marketplace participants reach consumers faster with the right combination of quality products and design solutions from a brand they can trust,” said Larry Wu, Founder, Chairman, and Chief Executive Officer of GigaCloud.

“GigaCloud is more than just a marketplace,” added Wu. “We are a service toolbox offering diverse, tailored solutions that empower our customers to build and scale efficiently. Our Supplier Fulfilled Retailing model serves as the backbone of the program, streamlining supply chain management while enhancing our ecosystem through advanced technology and robust infrastructure to drive operational efficiency. This partnership unlocks new opportunities for our sellers and delivers greater value across our marketplace network worldwide.”

“Partnering with GigaCloud marks an exciting new chapter for Scott Living,” said Drew and Jonathan Scott. “Since launching our very first product line over a decade ago, our mission has always been to make high-quality home furnishings that work for a variety of families and lifestyles. GigaCloud’s platform opens new doors for us to reach a broader audience and allows us to collaborate with more suppliers and retail channels to continue delivering home products that our customers love. We look forward to seeing how this partnership will help us connect with even more families, create opportunities, and inspire future innovations in the home space.”

“Scott Living brings a fresh, design-forward appeal that resonates with younger and trend-conscious consumers, a perfect complement to our growing ecosystem that is redefining how furniture is marketed and distributed globally,” said Marshall Bernes, Head of GigaCloud’s BaaS Program and a member of the Company’s Board of Directors.

About GigaCloud Technology Inc

GigaCloud Technology Inc is a pioneer of global end-to-end B2B ecommerce technology solutions for large parcel merchandise. The Company’s B2B ecommerce platform, the “GigaCloud Marketplace,” integrates everything from discovery, payments and logistics tools into one easy-to-use platform. The Company’s global marketplace seamlessly connects manufacturers, primarily in Asia, with resellers, primarily in the U.S., Asia and Europe, to execute cross-border transactions with confidence, speed and efficiency. GigaCloud offers a comprehensive solution that transports products from the manufacturer’s warehouse to the end customer’s doorstep, all at one fixed price. The Company first launched its marketplace in January 2019 by focusing on the global furniture market and has since expanded into additional categories, including home appliances and fitness equipment. For more information, please visit the Company’s website: https://www.gigacloudtech.com .

About Scott Living by Drew & Jonathan

Scott Living by Drew & Jonathan helps people create a home that looks good and feels good. After transforming houses for hundreds of families, the designers, renovators, entrepreneurs, and Property Brothers hosts Drew and Jonathan Scott know that each family is unique in the way they live, love, grow, and gather, and the best design solutions prioritize functionality and value. With curated collections of quality furniture, lighting, textiles, decor, and home improvement products, the brothers help families reimagine what’s possible in their spaces to reflect their personal style.

Scott Living collections are widely available at a variety of North American and online retailers, including Amazon, Wayfair, Costco, Sam’s Club, QVC, Lowe’s, The Home Depot, and Home Goods.

In 2025, Drew and Jonathan Scott are celebrating ten years of creating home products that help families make beautiful, functional spaces that feel as good as they look through their Scott Living and Drew & Jonathan Home brands.

For more information, please visit ScottLivingHome.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain “forward-looking statements.” Forward-looking statements reflect our current view about future events. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are based on the Company’s current expectations and projections about future events that the Company believes may affect its financial condition, results of operations, business strategy and financial needs. Investors can identify these forward-looking statements by words or phrases such as “may,” “will,” “could,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “aim,” “estimate,” “intend,” “plan,” “believe,” “is/are likely to,” “propose,” “potential,” “continue” or similar expressions. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent occurring events or circumstances, or changes in its expectations except as may be required by law. Although the Company believes that the expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot assure you that such expectations will turn out to be correct, and the Company cautions investors that actual results may differ materially from the anticipated results and encourages investors to review other factors that may affect its future results in the Company’s registration statement and other filings with the SEC.

