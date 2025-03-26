Montgomery County Leaders Host United in Service and Support Information Session on April 2 at 7 p.m.

MARYLAND, March 26 - For Immediate Release: Wednesday, March 26, 2025

From the Office of Councilmember Laurie-Anne Sayles

MCEDC, WorkSource Montgomery and Office of Human Resources representatives will join Councilmember Sayles for a virtual information session on navigating new opportunities for federal workers

Montgomery County Councilmember Laurie-Anne Sayles will be joined by representatives from the Montgomery County Economic Development Corporation (MCEDC), WorkSource Montgomery, and the Montgomery County Office of Human Resources for the fourth virtual United in Service and Support community meeting on Wednesday, April 2 at 7 p.m. on Zoom. The meeting will focus on navigating new employment opportunities and career pathways for federal workers.

With the federal workforce facing an uncertain future and fundamental rights under attack, our resilient local leaders are coming together to support community members and share essential community resources with residents.

This is the fourth in a series of biweekly online resource sessions hosted by the Montgomery County Council focused on employment, work source development and unemployment benefits, immigration issues, housing assistance, health and wellness, and essential County services. Residents should also visit the Council’s resource webpage which has information on a wide variety of services for Montgomery County residents.

“Montgomery County becomes stronger when we collaborate to uplift our communities. The United in Service and Support webinar series is a valuable resource for displaced federal workers and anyone seeking new career paths,” said Councilmember Sayles. “We aim to ensure no one is left behind during these challenging times by connecting residents with essential resources, expert guidance and networking opportunities. I encourage everyone to participate in these sessions to gain valuable insights and explore new avenues for success.”

The online host, a representative from the Montgomery County Council, will have access to read messages in the Q&A feature to protect the privacy of those joining the meeting and ensure a respectful and productive discussion. Residents can also submit a question here at any time.

Simultaneous interpretation in Spanish will be provided. The webinar will also be broadcast on County Cable Montgomery and streamed on the Council's YouTube page.

# # #