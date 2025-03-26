Vicor releases a DCM™ family of regulated 48V to 12V DC-DC converters

High density modules range in power levels from 750W up to 2kW

ANDOVER, Mass., March 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vicor has released a new DCM family that supports 48V-centric power delivery networks with greater system efficiency and performance. The DCMs (DCM3717 and DCM3735) range in power levels from 750W up to 2kW and provide an industry-leading power density of 5kW/in3. Power system designers requiring scalable solutions can parallel devices for higher power capability.

Vicor DCM3717 and DCM3735, non-isolated regulated 48V-12V converters ease the migration to 48V power delivery. (Download high res image)

About Vicor Corporation

Vicor Corporation designs, develops, manufactures and markets modular power components and complete power systems based upon a portfolio of patented technologies. Headquartered in Andover, Massachusetts, Vicor sells its products to the power systems market, including enterprise and high-performance computing, industrial equipment and automation, telecommunications and network infrastructure, vehicles and transportation, aerospace and defense. www.vicorpower.com

