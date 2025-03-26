MDC, University of Missouri Extension to host pond management workshop April 8 at Victory Freewill Baptist Church in Alton

Body

ALTON, Mo. — If you’re a landowner with questions about building a new pond, or enhancing an existing pond on your property, you’re invited to attend a free pond management workshop hosted by the Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) and University of Missouri Extension from 6 to 8:30 p.m. on April 8 at Victory Freewill Baptist Church in Alton.

Advance registration is required and can be completed online at https://mdc-event-web.s3licensing.com/Event/EventDetails/207156. The workshop is open to all ages.

A pond can enhance your property’s fishing and wildlife watching opportunities.

“We will discuss best practices for building and maintaining a healthy pond on your property,” said Jared Brassfield, MDC fisheries biologist. “You’ll have the chance to learn directly from MDC staff who specialize in private lands and fisheries management, and professionals from University of Missouri Extension.”

The workshop will include a variety of topics covered by MDC staff and University of Missouri Extension staff, including site selection, pond construction, fish stocking, creating fish habitat, controlling aquatic vegetation, soil management for cool season grasses, and cost-share opportunities. There will also be a question-and-answer opportunity.

“We will focus on the needs of private landowners as well as homeowner associations,” added Brassfield.

Victory Freewill Baptist Church is located at 14331 MO-19 in Alton.

Learn more about pond management on your property online at http://short.mdc.mo.gov/4Ys.