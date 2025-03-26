Fluence Energy (FLNC) Faces Securities Class Action on Concerns Over Accounting and Ongoing SEC Investigation – Hagens Berman

FLNC Investors with Losses Encouraged to Contact the Firm

SAN FRANCISCO, March 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A securities class action lawsuit, captioned Abramov v. Fluence Energy, Inc. et al., No. 1:25-cv-00444 (E.D. Va.), has been filed. The suit seeks to represent investors who purchased Fluence Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ: FLNC) common stock between November 29, 2023 and February 10, 2025.

Hagens Berman’s investigation into the claims is ongoing and the firm urges investors who purchased Fluence Energy common stock and suffered substantial losses to submit your losses now. The firm also encourages persons with knowledge who may be able to assist in the investigation to contact its attorneys.

Class Period: Nov. 29, 2023 – Feb. 10, 2025

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: May 12, 2025

The Fluence Energy, Inc. (FLNC) Securities Class Action:

The litigation is focused on the propriety of Fluence’s statements about its compliance with applicable accounting rules and its relationship with related parties Siemens and AES.

The complaint alleges that Fluence, a provider of electricity storage and software, made false and misleading statements while failing to disclose the following crucial information:

Fluence’s relationship with its founders and largest sources of revenue, Siemens AG and The AES Corporation, was poised to decline;

Siemens Energy (Siemens AG’s U.S. affiliate) had accused Fluence of engineering failures and fraud; and

Fluence’s revenue growth and margins were inflated as Siemens and AES were moving to divest.



Investors learned the truth on February 10, 2025, when Fluence reported dismal Q1 2025 financial results. The company’s quarterly revenue collapsed 49% from the same quarter last year and its net loss more than doubled compared to the prior year quarter. The company also lowered its FY 2025 revenue expectations by $600 million at the midpoint and blamed the timing of certain contracts. In addition, it reiterated that the SEC’s investigation into the company’s financial reporting, first disclosed in August 2024, is ongoing.

This news sent the price of Fluence shares crashing $6.07 (-46%) on February 11, 2025, wiping out almost $790 million of shareholder value in a single day.

“The firm is exploring whether Fluence may have misled investors through inaccurate financial reporting,” said Reed Kathrein, the Hagens Berman partner leading the investigation.

Whistleblowers: Persons with non-public information regarding Fluence Energy should consider their options to help in the investigation or take advantage of the SEC Whistleblower program. Under the new program, whistleblowers who provide original information may receive rewards totaling up to 30 percent of any successful recovery made by the SEC. For more information, call Reed Kathrein at 844-916-0895 or email FLNC@hbsslaw.com.

