Earth Systems Acquires Spangler Environmental, Expanding Full-Service Environmental and Ecological Solutions into the Carolinas

West Palm Beach, FL, March 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Earth Systems announced today the acquisition of Spangler Environmental, a leading environmental and risk management consulting firm based in the Carolinas and Florida. This strategic acquisition expands Earth Systems’ geographic footprint while enhancing its ability to provide full-service environmental and ecological solutions to clients in the development and infrastructure sectors.

With a strong track record in environmental due diligence, regulatory compliance, and risk management services, Spangler Environmental brings decades of experience and expertise to Earth Systems’ growing portfolio. By integrating Spangler’s capabilities, Earth Systems aims to further its mission of delivering comprehensive environmental solutions tailored to the evolving needs of its clients.

Jim Spangler, Founder and CEO of Spangler Environmental, expressed his enthusiasm about joining the Earth Systems family. “We are excited to bring our environmental consulting expertise in the acquisition, entitlement, and construction phases of development projects to Earth Systems’ broad and growing list of builder, developer, government, and regulatory compliance clients, while also providing our existing land development and litigation-support clients with expanded environmental services and a bigger team capable of handling greater demands. This partnership allows us to continue our long record of employee and client success by leveraging Earth Systems’ national reach and technical depth.”

Sam Pratt, executive chairman of the Earth Systems platform, emphasized the significance of this acquisition. “We are thrilled to support Earth Systems’ continued growth in the environmental engineering and consulting sectors by partnering with Jim and his exceptional leadership team. The addition of Spangler Environmental aligns with our commitment of investing in companies with great management teams that provide client-first environmental consulting and permitting services.”

Backed by Palm Beach Capital, Earth Systems’ acquisition of Spangler Environmental underscores the company’s dedication to expanding its presence in key markets and enhancing its ability to provide innovative, science-based solutions. This further positions Earth Systems as a premier provider of environmental and ecological consulting services across the United States.

About Earth Systems:

Earth Systems is a leading environmental consulting firm committed to providing innovative, science-driven solutions to clients in the infrastructure, energy, and development industries. Earth Systems and its subsidiaries deliver a full spectrum of environmental, ecological, and engineering services throughout the United States.

https://earthsys.net/

About Spangler Environmental:

Spangler Environmental is a well-respected environmental consulting firm specializing in regulatory compliance, risk management, and ecological solutions for the development and infrastructure sectors in the Carolinas.

https://www.spanglerenvironmental.com/

About Palm Beach Capital:

Founded in 2001, Palm Beach Capital is a middle-market private equity investment firm based in West Palm Beach, Florida. Currently investing out of its sixth committed fund, the firm focuses on high-growth investment opportunities and partners with management teams in management buyouts, recapitalizations, and growth equity investments. Since its inception, Palm Beach Capital has made investments in 57 portfolio companies, with a focus on business services, healthcare, and transportation and logistics sectors.

