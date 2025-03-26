Governor Hochul Announces Western New York Winners of Downtown Revitalization Initiative and NY Forward Program

Governor Kathy Hochul today announced that the Village of Cattaraugus will receive $10 million in funding as the Western New York winner of the eighth round of the Downtown Revitalization Initiative, and the Villages of Westfield and Angola will each receive $4.5 million as the Western New York winners of the third round of NY Forward. For Round 8 of the Downtown Revitalization Initiative and Round 3 of the NY Forward Program, each of the state's 10 economic development regions are being awarded $10 million from each program, to make for a total state commitment of $200 million in funding and investments to help communities boost their economies by transforming downtowns into vibrant neighborhoods.

“Our state’s downtowns unite friends and families, and these investments will only help reshape neighborhoods to become more vibrant destinations for shopping, dining and living,” Governor Hochul said. “Through our Pro-Housing Communities Program, affordable housing opportunities will open up in neighborhoods across Western New York and local economies will thrive from these opportunities.”

To receive funding from either the DRI or NY Forward program, localities must be certified under Governor Hochul's Pro-Housing Communities Program — an innovative policy created to recognize and reward municipalities actively working to unlock their housing potential. Governor Hochul’s Pro-Housing Communities initiative allocates up to $650 million each year in discretionary funds for communities that pledge to increase their housing supply; to date, 287 communities across New York have been certified as Pro-Housing Communities. This year, Governor Hochul is proposing an additional $100 million in funding to cover infrastructure projects necessary to create new housing in Pro-Housing Communities, and a further $10.5 million for technical assistance to help communities seeking to foster housing growth.

Many of the projects funded through the DRI and NY Forward support Governor Hochul’s affordability agenda. The DRI has invested in the creation of more than 4,400 units of housing — 1,823 of which are affordable or workforce housing. The programs committed over $8.5 million to 11 projects that provide affordable or free child care and child care worker training. DRI and NY Forward have also invested in the creation of public parks, public art (such as murals and sculptures) and art, music and cultural venues that provide free outdoor recreation and entertainment opportunities.

$10 Million Downtown Revitalization Initiative Award for Cattaraugus

The Village of Cattaraugus is a vibrant community that is protected and tucked away, perched on a steep incline and sheltered by surrounding hills, productive farmlands and mature verdant forests. The original 19th century brick heart of the village, amazingly intact and a designated National Historic District, imbues a sense of history and character. Stores and businesses are locally owned, and the surrounding area abounds with hundreds of creative artists and artisans. The Village seeks to transform its historic red brick Main Street into a communal gathering place where our natural beauty, cultural heritage and small-town character converge to foster economic growth and enhance quality of life. The Village would become a regional attraction for dining and lodging using its industrial rail heritage to encourage outdoor recreation on its trails that will attract visitors and new residents to stay and enjoy the welcoming nature of the Village.

$4.5 Million NY Forward Award for Westfield

Westfield is a charming village that graces the southern shore of Lake Erie. This picturesque locale is defined by its stunning waterfront vistas and a wealth of recreational opportunities, inviting residents and visitors to embrace the natural beauty that surrounds them. Visitors and residents enjoy Westfield events like First Fridays, the Arts and Crafts Festival, the weekly Farmer’s Market, the Tour Chautauqua Cycling Event, the Grape and Wine Festival, Christmas in the Village, the Hot Toddy Crawl and the Christmas Cookie weekend. Historically, Westfield’s economy depended on agriculture and industry. Westfield’s vision is to cultivate a vibrant and sustainable community that celebrates its rich history, natural beauty and agricultural heritage while fostering economic growth, creating housing choices and celebrating diverse cultural activities in a safe and welcoming environment.

$4.5 Million NY Forward Award for Angola

Located within the Town of Evans, the waterfront cottage village of Angola is a tourism destination area that draws thousands of regional, national and international visitors each year. While the Town benefits from its lakefront, the Village possesses entertainment options that are attractive to visitors like festivals, art attractions and more. The Village seeks to capitalize on community strengths and its strategic location near key assets — waterfront, rich history and natural resources — to create a unique and vibrant downtown destination in the rural Southtowns of Erie County. Leveraging the historic Angola Theater as the anchor, the Village will bolster the local economy and quality of life through its quaint historic buildings, creative visual and performing arts, unique retail and special events.

New York Secretary of State Walter T. Mosley said, “Governor Hochul recognizes that when we are investing in our communities, we can positively impact not just that community, but the entire region. And that’s exactly what will happen for these three communities receiving awards from our Downtown Revitalization Initiative and NY Forward program. We can’t wait to see how these investments will make Cattaraugus, Westfield, Angola and the entire Western New York region flourish.”

Empire State Development President, CEO and Commissioner Hope Knight said, "The three Western New York communities selected to be reinvigorated by the latest round of Governor Hochul’s Downtown Revitalization Initiative and NY Forward programs each have unique projects that will boost business, create new housing, improve quality of life for local families, and attract new visitors. We congratulate the Villages of Cattaraugus, Angola, and Westfield for submitting solid plans to improve their downtowns by making smart investments in the existing assets. We are excited to see your blueprints for revitalization become a reality.”

New York State Homes and Community Renewal Commissioner RuthAnne Visnauskas said, “Today's $19 million DRI and NY Forward award represents monumental investment in the villages of Cattaraugus, Westfield and Angola, that will assist these three picturesque communities as they increase housing supply while transforming their downtowns to increase vibrancy and bring modern improvements to historic surroundings. This commitment to Western New York is only the latest example of Governor Hochul’s focus on enhancing communities and creating economic opportunities in all of New York’s regions.”

Western New York Regional Economic Development Council Co-Chairs Steve Stoute and Eric Reich said,“These investments mark a significant step in the revitalization of these vibrant communities. Each village boasts a rich history and cultural heritage, and this funding will help unlock their full potential, while enhancing economic growth, fostering sustainability, and creating welcoming destinations for both residents and visitors. By preserving their distinct character while promoting long-term development, the funding will strengthen local economies and ensure a lasting impact for generations to come. The council extends its gratitude to Governor Kathy Hochul for her steadfast support through the Downtown Revitalization Initiative and the NY Forward program, and we look forward to witnessing the transformative outcomes of these investments.”

Village of Cattaraugus Mayor Anthony Nagel said, “The Village of Cattaraugus is deeply honored to receive the Downtown Revitalization Initiative grant, a transformative investment in our community’s future. This funding will enable us to revitalize our infrastructure, support local businesses, and enhance the overall quality of life for our residents and visitors. We extend our sincere gratitude to Governor Hochul for recognizing the potential of our village and making this significant investment. With this grant, we are committed to preserving our heritage while fostering a stronger, more vibrant future for generations to come.”

Village of Westfield Mayor Dennis Lutes said, “On behalf of the Village of Westfield, I am deeply honored that we have been selected as recipients of a NY Forward grant. We extend our heartfelt gratitude to Governor Kathy Hochul for her leadership and for establishing the NY Forward program to support small communities like ours. This investment marks a pivotal moment for Westfield, providing us with an incredible opportunity to revitalize our village and build upon the progress we have already made. We are truly grateful to Governor Hochul, Department of State, the Western New York Regional Economic Development Council, Empire State Development, the Westfield Development Corporation, and all the dedicated stakeholders who contributed to making this application a success. Their hard work and commitment to our community are greatly appreciated.”

Village of Angola Mayor Thomas M. Whelan said, “I am deeply grateful for the opportunity to receive the NY Forward grant. This funding will have a transformative impact on our community, enabling us to revitalize key areas and enhance the quality of life for our residents, businesses, and visitors. The NY Forward grant reflects New York State’s steadfast commitment to supporting small communities like ours, fostering growth, and driving meaningful progress. We are honored to be a recipient of this initiative and eager to put these funds to work for the betterment of our village. I sincerely appreciate Governor Kathy Hochul and her team for their support and belief in our vision. Her dedication to strengthening small communities is truly inspiring, and we look forward to working together to bring our vision to fruition.”

Cattaraugus, Westfield and Angola will now begin the process of developing a Strategic Investment Plan to revitalize their downtowns. A Local Planning Committee made up of municipal representatives, community leaders and other stakeholders will lead the eﬀort, supported by a team of private sector experts and state planners. The Strategic Investment Plan will guide the investment of DRI and NY Forward grant funds in revitalization projects that are poised for implementation, will advance the community’s vision for their downtown and that can leverage and expand upon the state's investment.

The Western New York Regional Economic Development Council conducted a thorough and competitive review process of proposals submitted from communities throughout the region and considered all criteria before recommending these communities as nominees.

About the Downtown Revitalization Initiative

The Downtown Revitalization Initiative was created in 2016 to accelerate and expand the revitalization of downtowns and neighborhoods in all ten regions of the state to serve as centers of activity and catalysts for investment. Led by the Department of State with assistance from Empire State Development, Homes and Community Renewal and NYSERDA, the DRI represents an unprecedented and innovative "plan-then-act" strategy that couples strategic planning with immediate implementation and results in compact, walkable downtowns that are a key ingredient to helping New York State rebuild its economy from the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as to achieving the State's bold climate goals by promoting the use of public transit and reducing dependence on private vehicles. Through eight rounds, the DRI will have awarded a total of $900 million to 89 communities across every region of the State.

About the NY Forward Program

First announced as part of the 2022 Budget, Governor Hochul created the NY Forward program to build on the momentum created by the DRI. The program works in concert with the DRI to accelerate and expand the revitalization of smaller and rural downtowns throughout the State so that all communities can benefit from the State’s revitalization efforts, regardless of size, character, needs and challenges.

NY Forward communities are supported by a professional planning consultant and team of State agency experts led by DOS to develop a Strategic Investment Plan that includes a slate of transformative, complementary and readily implementable projects. NY Forward projects are appropriately scaled to the size of each community; projects may include building renovation and redevelopment, new construction or creation of new or improved public spaces and other projects that enhance specific cultural and historical qualities that define and distinguish the small-town charm that defines these municipalities. Through three rounds, the NY Forward program will have awarded a total of $300 million to 60 communities across every region of the State.