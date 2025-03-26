Strategies for Justice Hosts 2025 Symposium: Evaluating the Criminalization of Race & Disability

5th Annual SFJ SYMPOSIUM ON CONSCIOUS LAW ENFORCEMENT AND INCLUSIVE PRACTICES Flyer

Unpacking the criminalization of race and disability, SFJ’s 2025 Symposium sparks vital dialogue on justice, equity, and inclusive policing.

Not everything that is faced can be changed, but nothing can be changed until it is faced.” — James Baldwin

ONLINE/VIRTUAL, PA, UNITED STATES, March 26, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- April 3-4, 2025 – A Groundbreaking Conversation on Conscious Law Enforcement & Inclusive Practices

– In a society where marginalized communities continue to bear the brunt of systemic inequities, Strategies for Justice (SFJ) is spearheading a transformative dialogue at its 2025 Symposium on Conscious Law Enforcement and Inclusive Practices, taking place April 3-4, 2025. With the theme "Evaluating the Criminalization of the Intersectionality of Race and Disability: Through the Lens of Disability Justice," this year's event is set to challenge, educate, and inspire actionable change. This symposium will be entirely virtual/online.

At the heart of this symposium lies a critical examination of how race and disability intersect in law enforcement interactions, leading to disproportionate criminalization and systemic injustices. Through dynamic discussions, immersive workshops, and firsthand narratives, SFJ aims to build pathways toward equitable public safety models prioritizing dignity, humanity, and accountability. Terry Watson, the founder of Strategies for Justice, explains, “Our mission hinges on leveraging stories as catalysts for reform and systematic change. By exploring public safety through an anti-racist/anti-ableist lens, we aim to uncover paths toward genuine inclusivity.”

Featured Events & Key Speakers

📌 Watch-N-Discuss: "On The Outs" – A Documentary on Reentry for Inmates with Disabilities

📌 Keynote with Reginald Cornelius "Neli" Latson – A Black autistic self-advocate wrongfully incarcerated at 18, sharing his powerful journey from racial profiling to national justice reform advocacy.

📌 Panel: "Criminalized Twice" – Experts unpack the deadly crossroads of racial profiling and ableism, featuring Dr. Kay Coghill and Dr. Danielle Wallace.

📌 Workshop: "Evaluating Policing Practices Through the Lens of Race & Disability" – A deep dive into crisis intervention, alternative safety models, and the role of law enforcement.

📌 Closing Keynote with Dr. Lamar Hardwick, "The Autistic Pastor" – Exploring how ableism fuels racism and the role of faith communities in dismantling systemic discrimination.

📌 Closing Remarks by Dr. Daniel Hollar, Clinical Psychologist

Why This Matters Now

Black and Brown disabled individuals remain among the most over-policed, under-protected, and misunderstood populations in the criminal justice system. From misinterpreted behaviors leading to unnecessary arrests to systemic failures in providing adequate accommodations, the consequences are devastating. SFJ’s symposium seeks to bridge the gap between law enforcement, advocacy, and affected communities—moving beyond conversations to real solutions.

Equity in Action: Introducing Equity Tickets

Ensuring accessibility is a core principle of disability justice. This year, SFJ is offering Equity Tickets, allowing attendees to pay what they can, ensuring financial barriers don’t prevent participation in this crucial conversation.

Join the Movement for Change

Whether you're a law enforcement professional, disability rights advocate, policy leader, or community member, this symposium is an opportunity to be part of the solution for a more just and inclusive society.

📍 Event Location: Online/Virtual

📅 Date: April 3-4, 2025

🌐 Register Now: www.strategiesjustice.com/symposium

For media inquiries, sponsorship opportunities, or additional details, contact admin@strategiesjustice.com or call 814-996-4113.

