Minister Dean Macpherson meets with Saldanha Bay Mayor on revitalising small harbours

Following an oversight visit to the St Helena Bay and Saldanha Bay small harbours on Tuesday morning, the Minister of Public Works and Infrastructure, Dean Macpherson, and Saldanha Bay Local Municipality Mayor, André Truter, committed to working together to revitalise the harbours for the benefit of the local economy.

The two small harbours, which are owned and managed by the Department of Public Works and Infrastructure, have over the years fallen into a state of disrepair, often attracting criminal activity and deterring investment in surrounding communities.

In line with the commitments made during his State of the Nation Address reply in Parliament a month ago, Minister Macpherson said he would instruct departmental officials to develop a master plan for the small harbours to ensure they contribute to the Saldanha Bay economy through fishing and tourism development.

“In a similar way that the V&A Waterfront stands as a prime example of how harbours can be used to attract investment and create thousands of jobs, we believe small harbours such as St Helena Bay and Saldanha Bay should be redeveloped to become economic engines for their communities. The V&A Waterfront has helped create over 60,000 jobs, and we believe this level of success can be replicated across the country—creating jobs for communities such as Saldanha Bay,” said Minister Macpherson.

Mayor Truter welcomed the Minister’s commitment, stating that today’s engagement was extremely positive and demonstrated a clear focus on action and timelines.

“Working with a Minister who knows what needs to be done and how to get it done is refreshing. Minister Macpherson has drawn a line in the sand regarding implementation timelines, and as Saldanha Bay Municipality, we look forward to embarking on this journey with the Minister and the Department of Public Works and Infrastructure,” said Mayor Truter.

Enquiries

James de Villiers

Ministry of DPWI Spokesperson

Cell: 082 766 0276

#GovZAUpdates