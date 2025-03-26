PIMCO Names Janet Yellen and Raghuram Rajan to its Global Advisory Board (GAB); Gordon Brown Becomes Chair

Janet Yellen served as Treasury Secretary in the Biden Administration and Chair of the Federal Reserve from 2014 to 2018

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., March 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PIMCO, one of the world’s premier fixed income investment managers, announces the addition of Janet Yellen, former U.S. Secretary of the Treasury and Chair of the Federal Reserve, and Raghuram Rajan, former Governor of the Reserve Bank of India and Chief Economist at the International Monetary Fund, to its Global Advisory Board. The Board provides PIMCO with insights on global economic, political, and strategic developments and their relevance for financial markets.

In addition, Gordon Brown, former UK Prime Minister (2007-2010) and Chancellor of the Exchequer (1997-2007), becomes Chair of the Board. Mr. Brown, who has been a member of PIMCO's GAB since its founding in 2015, replaces Ben Bernanke, who is retiring after serving 10 years as Chair of the GAB. Mark Carney previously announced his resignation from PIMCO's GAB in January, when he announced his candidacy for political office. He had served on the Board since 2020.

Before serving as the 78th U.S. Secretary of the Treasury from 2021-2025, Secretary Yellen was Chair of the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve from 2014 to 2018 and Vice Chair 2010 to 2014. Secretary Yellen has also held positions at Harvard University, the London School of Economics, and the University of California, Berkeley, where she is now professor emeritus. Her extensive contributions to economic policy and research have established her as a leading figure in the field.

Dr. Raghuram Rajan's career is distinguished by his influential roles in global economic institutions. He was the 23rd Governor of the Reserve Bank of India from 2013 to 2016 – where he implemented key reforms to stabilize the Indian economy – and was Chief Economist and Director of Research at the International Monetary Fund from 2003 to 2006. He is also a Professor of Finance at the University of Chicago Booth School of Business.

“Secretary Yellen and Dr. Rajan’s deep expertise in economic policy make them remarkable additions to our Global Advisory Board,” said Emmanuel Roman, PIMCO’s Chief Executive Officer. “Their insights will be crucial for us as we continue to navigate the complexities of the global economy and assess their potential impact on markets for our clients.”

“Understanding the complexities and impact of central bank policymaking, international governance and economic conditions on fast-moving markets are critical components of our investment strategy. Secretary Yellen and Dr. Rajan’s invaluable insights and experience, and Prime Minister Brown’s leadership as chair, will provide PIMCO clients with deep expertise and knowledge in assessing investment risk and opportunity,” said Dan Ivascyn, PIMCO’s Group Chief Investment Officer.

“We also want to thank Chair Ben Bernanke and Prime Minister Carney for their leadership and valued perspectives over many years on the Global Advisory Board during their constant presence at our investment forums and in guidance to our Investment Committee. We will miss their thoughtful insights and wish them well,” said Mr. Roman.

The Global Advisory Board consists of a diverse group of experts who provide strategic insights into global economic, political, and strategic developments. Secretary Yellen and Dr. Rajan will join Gordon Brown, Joshua Bolten, former White House Chief of Staff, and Michele Flournoy, U.S. defense policy advisor in two U.S. presidential administrations.

Janet Yellen

Janet L. Yellen served as 78th Secretary of the Treasury from 2021 through 2025. Previously, she was a Distinguished Fellow in Residence at the Hutchins Center on Fiscal and Monetary Policy at the Brookings Institution. She also served as Chairman of the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System from 2014 through February 2018, Vice Chair of the Board of Governors from 2010 to 2014 and president and chief executive officer of the Federal Reserve Bank of San Francisco from 2004 to 2010. Dr. Yellen previously served as a member of the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System from August 1994 through February 1997, whereupon she was appointed by President Bill Clinton to serve as chair of the Council of Economic Advisers, a post she held until August 1999. Dr. Yellen has written on a wide variety of macroeconomic issues, specializing in the causes, mechanisms, and implications of unemployment. She began her career as an assistant professor at Harvard University and then served as an economist with the Federal Reserve’s Board of Governors before joining the faculty of the London School of Economics in 1978. In 1980 she joined the faculty of the University of California at Berkeley, where she was named the Eugene E. and Catherine M. Trefethen Professor of Business and Professor of Economics, and where she is currently a professor emeritus. Dr. Yellen graduated from Brown University in 1967 and received her PhD in economics from Yale University in 1971. She received the Wilbur Cross Medal from Yale in 1997, honorary degrees from Brown, Bard College, NYU, the London School of Economics and Political Science, the University of Warwick, Yale, the University of Michigan and the University of Pennsylvania. She is a member of the Council on Foreign Relations and the American Academy of Arts and Sciences and has served as President of the American Economic Association and the Western Economic Association and a fellow of the Yale Corporation. She is a Distinguished Fellow of the American Economic Association.

Raghuram Rajan

Raghuram Rajan is the Katherine Dusak Miller Distinguished Service Professor of Finance at Chicago Booth. He was the 23rd Governor of the Reserve Bank of India between September 2013 and September 2016. Between 2003 and 2006, Dr. Rajan was the Chief Economist and Director of Research at the International Monetary Fund. Dr. Rajan’s research interests are in banking, corporate finance, and economic development. The books he has written include Breaking the Mold: Reimagining India's Economic Future with Rohit Lamba, The Third Pillar: How the State and Markets hold the Community Behind 2019 which was a finalist for the Financial Times Business Book of the Year prize and Fault Lines: How Hidden Fractures Still Threaten the World Economy, for which he was awarded the Financial Times prize for Business Book of the Year in 2010. Dr. Rajan is a member of the Group of Thirty. He was the President of the American Finance Association in 2011 and is a member of the American Academy of Arts and Sciences. In January 2003, the American Finance Association awarded Dr. Rajan the inaugural Fischer Black Prize for the best finance researcher under the age of 40. The other awards he has received include the Infosys prize for the Economic Sciences in 2012, the Deutsche Bank Prize for Financial Economics in 2013, Euromoney Central Banker Governor of the Year 2014, and Banker Magazine (FT Group) Central Bank Governor of the Year 2016. Dr. Rajan is the Chairman of the Per Jacobsson Foundation, the senior economic advisor to BDT Capital, and a managing director at Andersen Tax.

About PIMCO

PIMCO is a global leader in active fixed income with deep expertise across public and private markets. We invest our clients’ capital across a range of fixed income and credit opportunities, drawing upon our decades of experience navigating complex debt markets. Our flexible capital base and deep relationships with issuers have helped us become one of the world’s largest providers of traditional and nontraditional solutions for companies that need financing and investors who seek strong risk-adjusted returns.

