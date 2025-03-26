Canon Unveils New Lenses for High-Level Social Creators Seeking Visual Excellence and Greater Expression Across Stills and Cinematic Video

Melville, NY, March 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Canon U.S.A., Inc., a leader in digital imaging solutions, has announced two new lenses designed for social media creators: the RF-S14-30mm F4-6.3 IS STM PZ, Canon’s first RF Lens with Power Zoom optimized for cinematic video, and the RF20mm F1.4 L VCM, a f/1.4 hybrid prime lens that enables high levels of expression across photo and video shooting.

The RF-S14-30mm F4-6.3 IS STM PZ lens is designed with a variety of shooting scenarios and needs in mind, from cinematic video to livestreaming and selfie POV. The RF-S14-30mm F4-6.3 IS STM PZ lens is packed with convenient functions for both still and video formats, including a wide angle of view, smooth cinema-style Auto Focus, optical Image Stabilization that suppresses blur in challenging situations, and more. Its uniform design and simple operability make it a worthy standard lens for the new Canon EOS R50 V camera, also announced today. When paired, the camera and lens make a beautiful, minimalist package, although the lens can also be seamlessly matched with Canon’s larger EOS R series of cameras.

The outstanding feature of the RF-S14-30mm F4-6.3 IS STM PZ lens is its power zoom design. Its fixed-length zoom with customizable control rings allows each individual creator to achieve their desired style and expressive intentions, while its ease of use allows them to prioritize their creative flow above all else. The use of a ring-style control for power zoom operations instead of a button or lever makes it possible to zoom from any direction regardless of shooting style. This gives more flexibility in angle of view adjustments, allowing users to enjoy great creative possibilities with smooth zooming while securely holding the camera, or zooming to change the angle of view from the front when taking selfies. And in vertical orientation, it provides outstanding operability that does not interfere with camera controls.

The RF20mm F1.4 L VCM is a 20mm ultra wide-angle lens and is the fourth addition to Canon’s RF Hybrid Prime series specifically designed for creators who switch between photo and video shooting. This lens pushes the boundaries of creative expression, offering extensive width, and depth, and beautiful dramatic effects for those who seek a high level of output across still and video shooting. Perfect for creators, video journalists, corporate video professionals, and independent filmmakers, the new RF20mm F1.4 L VCM lens is an impressive addition to Canon’s products that cater to the new era of hybrid shooting needs.

The lens features quiet, fast, and precise AF for both still and video shooting due to Canon’s actuator and focusing systems. It features dramatically reduced focus breathing compared to non-VCM lens, an iris ring for convenient movie shooting, and more. The unbeatable expressive power of an f/1.4 large aperture combined with shallow depth of field lends outstanding optical performance and enables rich, dynamic bokeh. The RF20mm F1.4 L VCM can also be used for shooting rich and clear videos and stills in dark places without increasing the sensitivity. Additionally, the UD and Super UD lenses and the Blue Refractive (BR) optics dramatically reduce the color bleeding that tends to occur with large aperture lenses.

The design of Canon’s RF Hybrid Prime series, now with the addition of the RF20mm F1.4 L VCM lens, was conceptualized to take full advantage of the RF Mount with its minimalist features and compact nature, to create an elegant, sleek camera package that any creator would be proud to take out of their camera bag.

Pricing and Availability

The RF-S14-30mm F4-6.3 IS STM PZ Lens is currently scheduled to be available in July 2025 for an estimated retail price of $329.99.* The RF20mm F1.4 L VCM is currently scheduled to be available in April 2025 for an estimated retail price of $1,699.00.* For additional information, please visit usa.canon.com.

About Canon U.S.A. Inc.

Canon U.S.A., Inc. is a leading provider of consumer, business-to-business, and industrial digital imaging solutions to the United States, Latin America, and the Caribbean markets. With approximately $28.5 billion in global revenue, its parent company, Canon Inc., as of 2024 has ranked in the top-10 for U.S. patents granted for 41 consecutive years. † Canon U.S.A. is dedicated to its Kyosei philosophy of social and environmental responsibility. To learn more about Canon, visit www.usa.canon.com and connect with us on LinkedIn at www.linkedin.com/company/canonusa.

Specifications, availability and prices are subject to change without notice. Actual prices are set by individual dealers and may vary.

Based on patent counts issued by the United States Patent and Trademark Office and compiled by IFI CLAIMS Patent Services.

