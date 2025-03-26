Pixalate Releases Q4 2024 Connected TV (CTV) Ad Supply Chain Trends Reports: Global CTV Open Programmatic Ad Spend Rises 10% YoY to $7.6 Billion Despite Surge in Ad Fraud (IVT) to 24%

According to Pixalate's research, global Invalid Traffic (IVT), including ad fraud, in CTV rose 41% year-over-year (from 17% to 24%); Regional IVT rates show APAC (46% IVT rate) hit the hardest, followed by LATAM (27%), North America (24%), and EMEA (18%); IIn Q4 2024, Roku devices reported the lowest global IVT rate at 15%, while Samsung Smart TVs had the highest at 31%.

London, March 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pixalate , a leading global platform for ad fraud protection, privacy, and compliance analytics, today released the Q4 2024 Global Connected TV (CTV) Ad Supply Chain Trends Reports . The reports comprehensively analyze the state of open programmatic CTV advertising in Q4 2024 across key global economies, including the United States , Canada , the United Kingdom , and Mexico .

The reports include CTV ad spend trends globally and in key global economies across Roku, Samsung Smart TV, Amazon Fire TV, and Apple TV. The comprehensive reports overview the programmatic ad supply chain by examining sell-side platform (SSP) market share, top-grossing CTV apps, CTV device market share trends, and invalid traffic trends (IVT, including ad fraud).

Q4 2024 Global CTV Ad Supply Chain Trends Report Key Findings

Global CTV Ad Spend

Global Open Programmatic CTV Ad Spend: Estimated at $7.6 billion in Q4 2024, up 10% year-over-year (YoY)





Global CTV Ad Fraud (IVT):

CTV Invalid Traffic (including Ad Fraud) Rate: The IVT rate for global open programmatic CTV traffic stands at 24%

The IVT rate for global open programmatic CTV traffic stands at 24% By Country: Canada and Mexico had a 27% IVT rate, respectively, while the U.S. saw a 24% IVT, followed by the UK at 16%

IVT Rate by Device: Roku devices had the lowest global IVT rate (15%), while Samsung Smart TV devices had the highest (31%).





CTV SSP (Sell-Side Platform) Market Share:

Improve Digital led in the UK with a 59% Share of Voice (SOV) on Samsung Smart TV, while in the U.S., Magnite held 25% on Roku, Google AdExchange had 41% in Mexico on Roku, and Sonobi claimed 33% on Roku in Canada





CTV Device Market Share:

Roku led in market share with 39% in the U.S., 35% in Canada, and 74% in Mexico, while Samsung Smart TV led in the UK with 30%.





Pixalate’s data science team analyzed programmatic advertising activity across over 100 thousand Connected TV (CTV) apps and over 12 billion global open programmatic ad transactions in Q4 2024 to compile the research in this series.

Download the Q4 2024 CTV Ad Supply Chain Trends Reports

About Pixalate

Pixalate is a global platform specializing in privacy compliance, ad fraud prevention, and digital ad supply chain data intelligence. Founded in 2012, Pixalate is trusted by regulators, data researchers, advertisers, publishers, ad tech platforms, and financial analysts across the Connected TV (CTV), mobile app, and website ecosystems. Pixalate is accredited by the MRC for the detection and filtration of Sophisticated Invalid Traffic (SIVT). pixalate.com

Disclaimer

The content of this press release, and Global Connected TV (CTV) Ad Supply Chain Trends Reports, reflect Pixalate's opinions with respect to factors that Pixalate believes can be useful to the digital media industry. Any data shared is grounded in Pixalate's proprietary technology and analytics, which Pixalate is continuously evaluating and updating. Any references to outside sources should not be construed as endorsements. Pixalate's opinions are just that, opinions, which means that they are neither facts nor guarantees. Pixalate is sharing this data not to impugn the standing or reputation of any entity, person or app, but, instead, to report findings and trends pertaining to programmatic advertising activity across CTV apps in the time period studied. Pixalate does not independently verify third-party information. Per the Media Rating Council (MRC) , "'Invalid Traffic' is defined generally as traffic that does not meet certain ad serving quality or completeness criteria, or otherwise does not represent legitimate ad traffic that should be included in measurement counts. Among the reasons why ad traffic may be deemed invalid is it is a result of non-human traffic (spiders, bots, etc.), or activity designed to produce fraudulent traffic." Certain IVT is also sometimes referred to as "ad fraud." Per the MRC , "'Fraud' is not intended to represent fraud as defined in various laws, statutes and ordinances or as conventionally used in U.S. Court or other legal proceedings, but rather a custom definition strictly for advertising measurement purposes."

