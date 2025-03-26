New Reference Book For Teachers And School Administrators Builds The Foundation Of The Well-Educated Society We Seek, Regardless Of Student Zipcode

Palmetto Publishing Announces The Release of “Data Schmatta: It’s the Relationships that Matta!”

Charleston, SC, March 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Author Dr. Eric Dion Andrew has spent his career in education—building his skills and experience to lift others up. Along the way, he’s realized something important.

The educators, politicians, and psychometricians who spent decades and billions of dollars to craft a system that results in a well-educated society have failed. He also poses the question—how can activating our neural system impact teaching and learning, thus igniting the action potential in each student?

In his new book, Dr. Andrew introduces his vision for an education system that helps every individual student, teacher, and leader find their unique gifts. Hinging on strategies around relationships, Dr. Andrew proposes a new way to curate teaching approaches to the individual without sacrificing the accountability that healthy tracking measurements provide.

“Most educational books pontificate on the importance of being data-driven,” said Dr. Andrew. “This book emphasizes the importance of using both data and relationships to engage our students and teachers in productive instructional practices using the Andrew Principles.”

About the Author:

Dr. Eric Dion Andrew is the CEO of Efficacious, LLC, a platform dedicated to helping individuals and organizations develop their personal and collective gifts. He is a nationally recognized leader who has served for more than four decades in public education as a paraprofessional, teacher, principal, cabinet member, and superintendent, holding numerous accolades for his administrative leadership roles. He is a partner with Leadership Associates Executive Search and Development firm and is also an adjunct professor at the University of San Diego. He currently resides in California.

