Harford County Fisherman Named 18th FishMaryland Master Angler

March 26, 2025

State record holder for rock bass, Thomas Over Jr,. reaches new milestone

Master Angler Thomas Over Jr. holds a trophy-sized striped bass that was caught and released in January. Photo courtesy of Thomas Over Jr., used with permision.

Thomas Over Jr., of Darlington, has earned a Master Angler Milestone Award under the Maryland Department of Natural Resources’ FishMaryland program.

Over, 30, is the 18th Master Angler since the program began in 2019. The award recognizes recreational anglers who catch ten trophy-sized fish of different species in Maryland.

Over is a lifelong resident of Harford County, growing up in Jarrettsville and moving to Darlington seven years ago.

“Fishing has always been a passion since I was a kid, thanks to my father,” Over said. “Growing up, I did more saltwater fishing than freshwater due to his obsession with offshore fishing. After moving closer to one of the greatest fisheries in the area, the upper Chesapeake Bay and Susquehanna River, I’ve spent countless hours on the water in search of every species that swims.”

Over’s qualifying catches, in order, were:

Chesapeake Channa (northern snakehead) – 30.1 inches

Blue catfish – 41.25 inches

Rock bass – 10.5 inches

Yellow perch – 14.25 inches

Smallmouth bass – 20.75 inches

Muskellunge – 40.75 inches

Striped bass – 44.25 inches

Blue marlin – 78 inches

White marlin- 60 inches

Crappie – 15.5 inches

Over is also a state record holder for rock bass in the Chesapeake division with a 1.0-pound fish caught in the Susquehanna River that tied a record from 1997.

“Luck definitely had some play in this Master Angler award with the state record rock bass catch while targeting yellow perch, and the musky catch while dragging a jig through lay downs on the Conowingo Reservoir while bass fishing,” said Over. “Thanks to the Maryland Department of Natural Resources for running this program and sparking interest in the sport, especially for younger anglers!”

FishMaryland is Maryland’s recreational fishing award program and is a fun way to explore year-round recreational fishing and enjoy affordable, accessible, diverse, and high-quality fishing opportunities. Information on the Master Angler Milestone Award, and the FishMaryland program, including the more than 60 award-eligible species, is available on the program’s website.

Fishing licenses can be purchased online or in person at license agent locations. License, fishing tackle, ammunition, boats, and marine fuel purchases fund DNR’s fish and wildlife conservation work.