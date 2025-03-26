Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar Wraps Inspiring Washington, D.C. Trip to Celebrate Happiness and Promote Well-Being

From Leading a Global Meditation on the Sattva App to Inspiring Audiences at Semafor and the Warner Theatre, Gurudev Shares the Spirit of Happiness

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, March 26, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar has concluded his impactful visit to Washington, D.C., where he engaged with thousands in person and virtually through a series of events focused on happiness, mindfulness, and well-being. His visit featured a global meditation on Sattva, participation in Semafor’s “The State of Happiness in 2025” forum, and the headline event, "Unlocking Happiness," at the Warner Theatre alongside bestselling author and Harvard professor Arthur Brooks.Gurudev’s visit began on March 19 with a live-guided meditation session on the Sattva app , streamed to thousands of participants across more than 120 countries. This global broadcast provided users with a deeply immersive experience designed to promote relaxation, reduce stress, and enhance overall well-being.As a featured speaker at Semafor’s “The State of Happiness in 2025,” Gurudev joined leading experts to discuss the findings of the 2025 World Happiness Report. His session explored the role of meditation and breathwork in fostering mental resilience, particularly in times of uncertainty. To close the discussion, Gurudev led a live meditation, giving attendees a firsthand experience of the profound benefits of inner stillness. In addition to the in-person experience, the event was broadcast live, enabling virtual attendees worldwide to participate in the meditation and gain valuable tools for cultivating joy.The capstone of Gurudev’s visit was "Unlocking Happiness," a sold-out event held on March 20 at the historic Warner Theatre. Moderated by Arthur Brooks, the evening explored the intersection of science and spirituality in achieving true well-being. Gurudev shared insights on how happiness is cultivated from within, emphasizing the importance of meditation, gratitude, and connection. The event concluded with a guided meditation, allowing attendees to experience deep relaxation and inner peace.###About Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi ShankarGurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar is a global humanitarian, spiritual leader, and peace envoy. He has helped millions of people worldwide find happiness and resilience in the face of adversity, learning how to excel in their own lives and become powerful agents for social change.Gurudev has created meditation programs for at-risk youth, war veterans, prisoners, and disaster survivors. He has also created numerous educational and self-development programs that facilitate the elimination of stress and foster deep inner peace, happiness, and well-being for individuals.Gurudev has mediated peace negotiations in conflict zones including Sri Lanka, Iraq, Venezuela, and Colombia, where he played a key role in ending the 52-year conflict between FARC and the Colombian government. He has received 39 governmental awards, including several highest civilian honors, and holds 24 honorary doctorates for his peacekeeping and humanitarian efforts.About Art of Living FoundationOperating in 180 countries, The Art of Living Foundation (AOLF) is a non-profit, educational and humanitarian organization founded in 1981 by the renowned humanitarian and spiritual leader Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar. All of AOLF’s programs are inspired by Gurudev’s philosophy of creating world peace through a stress-free and violence-free society. AOLF has touched over 800 million lives through numerous educational and self-development programs and tools that facilitate the elimination of stress and foster deep and profound inner peace, happiness and well-being for individuals.

