MDC to host pond management workshop April 10 at Eugene Northern Community Hall in Rolla

ROLLA, Mo.— If you’re a landowner with questions about building a new pond, or enhancing an existing pond on your property, you’re invited to attend Missouri Department of Conservation’s (MDC) free pond management workshop from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. on April 10 at Eugene Northern Community Hall in Rolla.

Advance registration is required and can be completed online at https://mdc-event-web.s3licensing.com/Event/EventDetails/206637. The workshop is open to all ages.

A pond can enhance your property’s fishing and wildlife watching opportunities.

“We will discuss best practices for building and maintaining a healthy pond on your property,” said Blake Friedrich, MDC fisheries biologist. “You’ll have the chance to learn directly from MDC staff, who specialize in private lands and fisheries management.”

The workshop will include a variety of topics, including site selection, pond construction, fish stocking, creating fish habitat, and controlling aquatic vegetation. There will also be a question-and-answer opportunity.

“We will focus on the needs of private landowners as well as homeowner associations,” said Friedrich. “Topics in the presentation will include new pond site suitability, fish stocking recommendations, and vegetation management.”

Eugene Northern Community Hall is located at 400 West 4th Street in Rolla.

Learn more about pond management on your property online at http://short.mdc.mo.gov/4Ys.