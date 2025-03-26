RMS TITANIC, INC. LEADS HISTORIC CONSERVATION EFFORTS THIS MONTH IN HONOR OF TITANIC’S 113TH ANNIVERSARY

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, March 26, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- This month, RMS Titanic, Inc. (RMST) embarked on an extensive conservation initiative to preserve complicated pieces of machinery and personal effects recovered from the ocean floor. These items, part of the Titanic wrecksite, were once 12,500 feet below the surface, but they will soon be available for guests to view at TITANIC: The Artifact Exhibition in Las Vegas.As the official salvor-in-possession of the Titanic wrecksite, RMST has recovered 5,500 authentic artifacts over 38 years in nine expeditions. Committed to honoring and protecting the Ship’s legacy, RMST preserves Titanic’s history and ensures her story is shared worldwide. These meticulous research and recovery efforts, carried out by world leaders in marine archaeology, oceanography and conservation, have resulted in the obtaining of oceanographic material and scientific data to be used for historical verifications, scientific education, public awareness and the preservation of one of the most fascinating events in the world’s history.“Our work extends far beyond preservation. It is a privilege to uphold the legacy of Titanic and the lives connected to these objects,” said Tomasina Ray, President of RMS Titanic, Inc. and Director of Collections. “These items sank with the Ship and tell the story of Titanic directly. We can learn so much from experiencing the artifacts today.”This latest conservation effort, led by Ray and a team of expert conservators in RMST’s collections care facility, involved thorough research, extensive preparation, and delicate care, to ensure safe transport before and after the conservation process was complete. These complex objects required comprehensive treatment and documentation before they were deemed ready for exhibition. The multi-step, multi-year process involved desalination, stabilization, chemical treatment and multiple painstaking manual cleanings to remove the corrosion caused by decades on the ocean floor while leaving the beautiful patina and evidence of the sinking. Once placed on exhibition, artifacts reside in climate-controlled spaces and are continually monitored by professional staff.TITANIC: The Artifact Exhibition Las Vegas will unveil and showcase the results of these recent conservation efforts in the coming weeks to mark the 113th anniversary of Titanic’s maiden voyage and subsequent sinking. The objects promise to offer the public new perspectives into the lives of those on board the Ship, as well as the significant commitment RMST has made to the conservation and preservation of Titanic’s artifacts.# # #About RMS Titanic Inc.RMS Titanic, Inc. (RMST)'s mission is to preserve the legacy of Titanic's maiden voyage, subsequent sinking, and the memory of her passengers and crew through comprehensive educational programs, innovative exhibitions, research and recovery initiatives, wrecksite imaging and analysis, and ongoing Titanic collaborations. RMST was granted salvor-in-possession rights to the wreck of Titanic and is the only company permitted by law to recover artifacts from the wrecksite. RMST has recovered and conserved more than 5,500 artifacts since 1987 and is an affiliate of E/M Group.About E/M GroupExperiential Media Group, LLC (E/M Group), located in Atlanta, is a world leader in the development and display of exhibitions that educate, entertain, and inspire audiences of all ages. The Company's exhibitions, including BODIES…The Exhibition and TITANIC: The Artifact Exhibition, captivate audiences through compelling stories, authentic artifacts, and amazing specimens. Exhibitions are presented in museums, exhibition centers, and other entertainment venues. Additional information about E/M Group and exhibition locations is available at EMGroup.com.

