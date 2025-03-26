Former Pentagon Insider Says: “The Greatest Cover-Up in U.S. Economic History Is Ending—And It Starts This Summer”

WASHINGTON, March 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Former CIA advisor and national economic strategist Jim Rickards is sounding the alarm on what he’s calling the “greatest cover-up in American financial history.” According to Rickards, a $150 trillion “national trust” as he calls it—hidden for over 160 years—could soon be unlocked, thanks to a quiet but pivotal Supreme Court decision.

“It’s been this big secret for years,” Rickards says. “Yet over time, the estimated size of this fund has grown and grown… to the point where its raw value sits near $150 trillion and counting.”

Buried Wealth, Hidden in Federal Code

At the heart of Rickards’ warning is a little-known series of provisions in Title 30 of the U.S. Code, originally shaped by the 42nd Congress. These obscure sections govern the management of mineral-rich federal lands—covering nearly one-third of U.S. territory.

Rickards claims this national “endowment” has been sealed off from the public for over a century, locked away by bureaucratic red tape and environmental lobbying. But now, following the overturning of the Chevron Doctrine, the final legal obstacle is gone.

“Enough to Make Every Family a Millionaire”

Rickards emphasizes the staggering scale of the trust.

“It’s enough to pay off the national debt, four-times over… and buy EVERY private home in the United States,” he says. “If you divide this figure by the number of households in America, each family would get a check for $1.1 million.”

He’s quick to point out, however, that this isn’t a government handout. “This is not some kind of government program like those Covid relief checks… But it is a chance for the average investor to become richer than they ever imagined.”

Washington’s Failure to Act—Until Now

Despite its importance, Rickards says past administrations deliberately avoided tapping into this trust.

“If Jimmy Carter… Bill Clinton… Obama or Biden tapped into it? They would have unleashed a socialist nightmare and destroyed this country.”

Now, Rickards believes a Supreme Court aligned with former President Donald Trump has finally opened the door for responsible access.

“Recently, his Supreme Court made a pivotal decision,” he notes. “Not only is the Chevron Doctrine dead… but its vast power now lies with the Trump administration, its courts and judges.”

About Jim Rickards

Jim Rickards is a former advisor to the White House, CIA, and Pentagon, with over four decades of experience in economic intelligence and national security strategy. A New York Times bestselling author and frequent guest on Fox News, Bloomberg, and CNBC, Rickards has been a trusted voice on issues ranging from currency warfare to global macroeconomic risk. He has participated in top-level strategic sessions within the White House and Pentagon and is widely recognized for accurately forecasting major events—including the 2008 financial crisis, the 2020 lockdown, and Donald Trump’s 2016 and 2024 victories.

