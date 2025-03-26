Spokesperson of the Government of Timor-Leste

Ninth Constitutional Government

.............................................................................................................................

Press Release

Meeting of the Council of Ministers on March 26th, 2025

The Council of Ministers met at the Government Palace in Dili and approved the draft Law Proposal, presented by the Prime Minister, Kay Rala Xanana Gusmão, for the second amendment to Law No. 25/2021, of December 21st, on the Judicial Organisation Law.

This amendment aims to allow the President of the Republic to continue to appoint the President of the Court of Appeal for a four-year term until the Supreme Court of Justice is installed.

*****

Following the project presented by the Minister of Education, Dulce de Jesus Soares, the Council of Ministers decided to authorise the signing of the Financial Contribution Agreement between Timor-Leste and the Korea International Cooperation Agency (KOICA) for the development of the project “For every child, Early Childhood care and Education”.

This project aims to support Timorese children aged three to five in reaching their full potential through access to high-quality early childhood development programmes. The agreement provides for funding totalling US$6 million, and the Minister of Finance was appointed to sign the agreement on behalf of the Government of Timor-Leste.

*****

Two draft Decree Laws presented by the Minister for National Liberation Combatants' Affairs, Gil da Costa Monteiro “Oan Soru,” were approved: the 7th amendment to Decree-Law no. 15/2008, of June 4th, which regulates pensions for national liberation combatants and martyrs, and the 2nd amendment to Decree-Law no. 5/2012, of February 15th, which regulates the Single Cash Benefit for national liberation combatants and family members of martyrs.

The proposed amendments aim to ensure that these schemes are in line with Law no. 3/2024 of June 12th, which made the 3rd amendment to the National Liberation Combatants' Statute, introducing measures to simplify administrative procedures, clarify requirements and deadlines, and strengthen the role of municipal councils in supporting beneficiaries.

*****

Also approved was the draft Government Resolution, presented by the Minister of Transport and Communications, Miguel Marques Gonçalves Manetelu, which determines the dismissal of the current members of the Board of Directors of the Civil Aviation Authority of Timor-Leste, IP (AACTL) and the appointment of Zezinho António F. Gusmão as Chairman of the Board of Directors, as well as Maria Luísa Monteiro and Cornélio Vasconcelos as members of the AACTL Board of Directors. END

****

The Council of Ministers also approved the draft Decree-Law, presented by the Minister of Defence, Donaciano do Rosário Gomes. This Decree-Law establishes the rules for the transition to reserve and retirement status of F-FDTL military veterans.

This legislative intervention, effective from December 31st, 2025, provides for the transition to reserve status for military veterans who reach the age limit for their rank and the transition to retirement for those still on active duty who have reached the age of 60. This Decree-Law also establishes the granting, on a transitional and exceptional basis, of a monthly food allowance of 300 dollars to retired F-FDTL military veterans, ensuring a fair and dignified retirement process. This amount can be accumulated with the retirement pension granted by the general social security system. END